Rudder football team drops district opener at Lamar Consolidated

ROSENBERG — Rudder football coach Eric Ezar said he didn’t want to dwell on the officiating in the Rangers’ 42-35 overtime loss to Lamar Consolidated on Saturday night at Guy Traylor Memorial Stadium.

He did say he thought a no call in the end zone on fourth down in overtime made the difference in the Rudders’ District 10-5A Division II opener.

“I don’t think they wanted to call it,” Ezar said. “He tackled him there basically, and you don’t call that. To me, they weren’t calling anything. That was as bad as I’ve seen. I just think they didn’t want to make that call in overtime.”

The Rangers were called for 10 penalties totalling 90 yards, while the Mustangs saw nine calls go against them for 83 yards.

Quarterback Xavier Ramirez targeted the end zone on fourth-and-13 trailing 42-35 following a Mustang touchdown to open overtime, but contact in the end zone was allowed despite the incompletion as Lamar celebrated the win on the field.

“It feels good to get a win in the district opener,” Lamar coach Kiah Johnson said after the win. “But it’s a long season, and we have a long way to go.”

Ramirez completed 12 of 17 passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns. He also lost two fumbles.

Rudder got the scoring started when Quevon Lucas returned a Justin McCullough fumble 61 yards for the score, but the Mustangs answered with two scores of their own, one of them fumble return TD as well, to take a 14-7 lead into the second quarter.

Ramirez knotted the score at 14 with a 4-yard TD pass to Brandon Cooks with 9:01 left in the second quarter before hitting Jaquise Martin from 6 yards to give the Rangers the lead at halftime.

The Rangers used some trickery to open the third quarter by way of a Martin jet-sweep pass that went 72 yards to Cook for a touchdown to give Rudder its largest lead of the night at 28-14, but McCullough tallied three of his four touchdowns in the second half to buoy the Lamar offense.

“Our game plan going into the week was to feed [McCullough],” Johnson said.

McCullough’s final score tied the game at 35 with 2:57 remaining in the fourth quarter.

After losing the coin flip to start overtime, Lamar quarterback Nathan Lowther used his legs, running the ball five times for 25 yards and the decisive touchdown to give the Mustangs the lead.

Kevin Holmes led the Ranger receivers with seven catches for 119 yards, while Cooks caught two balls for 76 yards and two scores.

The Rangers (2-3, 0-1) have a bye next week ahead of an Oct. 7 district home game with Huntsville, while Lamar (3-2, 1-0) plays at Huntsville on Friday.