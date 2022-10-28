Rudder falls to Richmond Randle 53-21 in district play

ROSENBERG — The little things added up in a big way in the second half Friday night as Rudder’s postseason hopes died on the road in the Rangers’ first meeting with Richmond Randle.

The Lions scored 22 points in the third quarter and got a big game from junior back Zion Lewis to spark a 53-21 win over the Rangers in District 10-5A Division II play at Guy K. Traylor Stadium.

“There were parts where we played well, but towards the end it was the little things,” Rudder coach Eric Ezar said. “We’ve just got to try and correct those mistakes and get better.”

Lewis finished with 23 carries for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

“Give it to them,” Ezar said. “They ran the ball well, and we didn’t stop it. They were down to their second-string quarterback at times, and he’s a quick kid, and we just couldn’t stop them.”

Rudder quarterback Xavier Ramirez completed 13 of 27 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns, throwing one interception and losing a fumble on a sack.

Lewis got the scoring started with 5:04 left in the first quarter, punching the ball in from 3 yards before Nate Figgers caught a 20-yard strike from Ramirez with 1:59 left in the frame. The point after try missed and Randle led 7-6.

After Randle kicker Christian Munguia nailed a 35-yard field goal, Cortney Brown tip-toed down the sideline for a 20-yard touchdown run to give the Lions a 17-7 lead with 6:03 left before halftime.

The Rangers got a score back before the break when Kevin Holmes pulled in a 19-yard TD pass from Ramirez to pull Rudder within 17-14.

Lewis got Randle started after the intermission, scoring on an 8-yard run to stretch the Lions’ lead to 24-14 with 9:19 left in the third.

The Lions added another score with a 59-yard catch and run touchdown from DeMeco Harvey before Holmes caught his second score of the night, this time from 20 yards, to pull the Rangers back within 31-21 with 1:17 to go in the third quarter.

Harvey added a 33-yard touchdown catch for Randle before the Lions capitalized on poor Rudder field position with a safety with four seconds left in the third quarter to go up three scores.

Randle got two rushing scores in the fourth quarter to pull away.

“We were right there until the third quarter when they really pulled away,” Ezar said. “Our kids battled back. We’d get behind, and then we’d battle back. Kevin and Xavier played really well, and I thought they had good games.”

Holmes finished with five catches for 77 yards and two scores.

Rudder (2-7, 0-5) closes out the regular season with a home meeting against Montgomery, while Randle (4-5, 2-3) plays for a postseason spot next Friday night in Huntsville.