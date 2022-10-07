Rudder falls to Huntsville 24-10 in district play

Already facing a deficit at halftime, the Rudder Rangers got more bad news when starting quarterback Xavier Ramirez was ruled out with a concussion.

Without Ramirez, the Rangers gave a valiant effort but fell 24-10 to Huntsville on Friday night in District 10-5A Division II action at Merrill Green Stadium.

“I thought we gave Huntsville a good game,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “We just couldn’t make the plays when we needed to, and that’s just sometimes the way it goes. I didn’t think we played bad. We did some good stuff. We’ve got to make the opportune plays, and we just didn’t make them.”

Sophomore Jaquise Martin replaced the injured Ramirez and finished the game 6-of-10 passing for 41 yards with 43 yards on 10 carries.

“I thought he did a really good job,” Ezar said. “He got out and scrambled, made some plays happen, made some good throws, so I was really proud. He’s a great athlete.”

Martin normally takes snaps at wide receiver and running back for the Rangers (2-4, 0-2). Before the injury to Ramirez, Martin had five receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Martin’s 18-yard touchdown reception put the Rangers up 10-7 with 4:43 left until halftime.

The lead was short-lived though as Huntsville (3-4, 2-1) scored on the first play of the ensuing drive. Huntsville quarterback Jawann Giddens found a giant hole up the middle and ran free for a 55-yard touchdown with 4:33 left in the first half.

Rudder had chances to score before the break thanks to Ramirez’s 45-yard pass to Martin on third-and-long to reach midfield. The Rangers followed it with a quick pass to the sideline to Nate Figgers, who caught the defense off guard, shed two would-be tacklers and stumbled in for what appeared to be a 50-yard touchdown catch. But the celebration was cut short by a holding penalty that brought the ball back.

The Rangers kept the drive alive but ended it and the half with a field goal attempt that was blocked as the Hornets led 14-10 at halftime.

Huntsville tacked on to its lead with a Joseph Mejia 35-yard field goal to end the third quarter, and Giddens capped a lengthy Huntsville drive with his second rushing touchdown with 7:38 left in the game to end the scoring.

Rudder will play at Montgomery Lake Creek next week and host Brenham on Oct. 21 in 10-5A-II play. Ezar said the Rangers have to shake off Friday’s loss and turn the page quickly to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“We’ve got to win three out of four,” Ezar said. “We got four left. We got to win three somehow. We just got to get our heads back up and get ready to go.”