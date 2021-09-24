Rudder etches biggest win in program history by defeating No. 8 Huntsville 31-28

HUNTSVILLE — It was only fitting that a suspenseful overtime football game between Rudder and Huntsville took even more time to determine how it ended.
Rudder found a way to rally for a 31-28 victory over No. 8 Huntsville in the District 10-5A Division II opener for both teams Friday night at Bowers Stadium after the finish got sorted out.
Rudder kicker Antonio Gonzalez made a go-ahead, 31-yard field goal on the Rangers’ overtime possession. Huntsville then appeared to cap the ensuing drive with the game-winning touchdown on Jawann Giddens’ 3-yard run, but Giddens fumbled the ball before he crossed the goal line, and Rudder’s Ryan Campbell recovered it in the end zone.
Officials conferred in the end zone for almost two minutes before ruling the play a fumble, giving Rudder (4-0, 1-0) the win.
“This is the biggest win in Rudder history in my opinion,” Rudder quarterback EJ Ezar said. “We’ve set a culture now. I think now we’re kind of a dominant team. People don’t take us seriously, because we did the same thing last year, and we got knocked off by Huntsville in the first game. So to come into their own house and beat them, it’s huge.”
Before the final play of the game, Rudder head coach Eric Ezar called a timeout to get the Ranger defense regrouped and reminded them that a stop would win the game. The Rangers delivered.
“You want to be able to show that if you work hard something great happens,” Eric Ezar said. “Tonight was ‘the great’ happens. It was kind of magical at the end.”
Huntsville kicker Christian Avelar had a chance to put the Hornets (2-2, 0-1) ahead with 2:28 left in regulation but missed a 50-yard field goal wide left.
The fact Rudder pushed the game that far was a testament to the Rangers’ resiliency after trailing by 14 early in the fourth quarter. Both teams entered a stalemate in the third quarter as Rudder had minus 3 yards on 11 plays in the frame and punted on all three of its drives.
Huntsville found rhythm late in the third after going to a run-based attack with quarterback AJ Wilson taking snaps under center. He put the Hornets ahead 28-14 with 11:14 left in the game with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Kameron Cole on play-action.
Rudder responded immediately with a 75-yard touchdown catch by freshman Jaquise Martin, who broke multiple tackles to reach the end zone. Eric Ezar said Martin’s score might have been the play of the year for the Rangers.
Trouble arose for the Rangers when EJ Ezar limped off the field in the middle of the fourth quarter, however. The left leg injury wasn’t bad enough to keep him off the field as he missed just one play. The Rangers tied the game at 28 with 4:01 left in regulation on a 2-yard touchdown run by Jamarcus Jones.
“I told them, ‘It’s now or never, because we’re getting opportunities and we’re just not taking them,’” EJ Ezar said. “I think it just clicked in our head, and we just came together as a team finally. ... [The injury] hurt pretty badly at first, but then I knew God’s got me. All glory to God. He gave me the strength to come out here to play.”
Giddens hurt Rudder on a pair of touchdown catches out of the backfield from AJ Wilson in the second quarter to put the Hornets ahead 21-7 with 4:12 left in the first half. The second score came after the first of EJ Ezar’s two first-half interceptions.
Rudder closed the gap before intermission by running a two-minute drill to perfection. The Rangers moved 52 yards in eight plays as Jaquise Martin caught a 3-yard touchdown pass with 10 seconds left in the second quarter to cut Rudder’s deficit to 21-14 at the break.
With one big victory under their belt, the Rangers must refocus soon with a long district schedule ahead, Eric Ezar said.
“It’s murderer’s row in this district,” he said. “Anytime you can get a win like tonight, it’s huge. We’ve just got to take them one at a time.”