Rudder etches biggest win in program history by defeating No. 8 Huntsville 31-28

“You want to be able to show that if you work hard something great happens,” Eric Ezar said. “Tonight was ‘the great’ happens. It was kind of magical at the end.”

Huntsville kicker Christian Avelar had a chance to put the Hornets (2-2, 0-1) ahead with 2:28 left in regulation but missed a 50-yard field goal wide left.

The fact Rudder pushed the game that far was a testament to the Rangers’ resiliency after trailing by 14 early in the fourth quarter. Both teams entered a stalemate in the third quarter as Rudder had minus 3 yards on 11 plays in the frame and punted on all three of its drives.

Huntsville found rhythm late in the third after going to a run-based attack with quarterback AJ Wilson taking snaps under center. He put the Hornets ahead 28-14 with 11:14 left in the game with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Kameron Cole on play-action.

Rudder responded immediately with a 75-yard touchdown catch by freshman Jaquise Martin, who broke multiple tackles to reach the end zone. Eric Ezar said Martin’s score might have been the play of the year for the Rangers.