Rudder DT Lyndon Williams a fast learner up front

Rudder senior defensive tackle Lyndon Williams didn’t start playing football until he was a freshman in high school, but he’s learned fast and has become a force for the Rangers on the interior line this fall.
After being named first team all-district in District 10-5A Division II last season, Williams has maintained his success. The 6-foot-2, 245-pounder has 23 tackles, including three for loss, four quarterback hurries, one sack and one forced fumble this season.
Williams said he’s not one to talk much, opting to “let the pads do the talking.” The three-year letterwinner didn’t play many sports growing up, but his father encouraged him to give football a chance when he got to high school. Williams didn’t know much about the sport at all and admits he’s still learning the game at times, but he fell in love with the physicality.
Although Williams wasn’t into sports as a kid, he said he very into video games, including ones based on WWE wrestling. Brock Lesnar is his favorite wrestler, and Williams said he especially likes Lesnar’s F-5 move. Williams began wrestling as a sophomore in high school and made regionals that year. Rudder’s offensive line coach, Stewart Donley, is the Rangers’ wrestling coach.
“It might not seem like it, but it does a lot with your hands, because in wrestling your hands stay moving, and it translates to football,” Williams said. “Your hands stay busy as a D-lineman. It all matches together.”
Wrestling also helped Williams continue learning how to train as he delved more into sports.
“He’s one of the guys who’s really bought into our program and got it where we are today,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “He’s one of the ones you may say who’s Lyndon Williams? He’s down there on the line No. 99 working his tail off. He’s one of the big pieces of our defense and why they’re successful.”
Along with football and wrestling, Williams has competed with the powerlifting team and advanced to regionals. He holds the school record for incline press at 340 pounds.
But extra work in the weight room is just one part of Williams’ growth this season.
“He’s really worked hard on his character,” Ezar said. “We talk about being better men, better husbands, better fathers, and he’s done a great job of taking that and trying to do the right thing.”
Williams and his classmates will be honored on Senior Night when the Rangers host Lamar Consolidated in their regular-season finale at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.
Rudder (6-2, 3-2) has 10-5A-II’s No. 3 seed wrapped up and likely will face Marshall in the bi-district round of the playoffs next week in the Rangers’ first playoff game in school history. Lamar Consolidated (2-7, 1-4) enters the game with an outside shot of making the playoffs, while Rudder can tie the program record for most wins in a season with a victory.
“We’re constantly making history,” Williams said. “We plan on not just making the playoffs. We plan on making a run in the playoffs. ... But we’re focused on Lamar. One game at a time.”
• NOTES — Williams’ little brother, Jayden, also plays for Rudder. The junior linebacker and defensive end is actually bigger than Lyndon at 6-4 and 258 pounds.