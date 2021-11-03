Rudder DT Lyndon Williams a fast learner up front

Wrestling also helped Williams continue learning how to train as he delved more into sports.

“He’s one of the guys who’s really bought into our program and got it where we are today,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “He’s one of the ones you may say who’s Lyndon Williams? He’s down there on the line No. 99 working his tail off. He’s one of the big pieces of our defense and why they’re successful.”

Along with football and wrestling, Williams has competed with the powerlifting team and advanced to regionals. He holds the school record for incline press at 340 pounds.

But extra work in the weight room is just one part of Williams’ growth this season.

“He’s really worked hard on his character,” Ezar said. “We talk about being better men, better husbands, better fathers, and he’s done a great job of taking that and trying to do the right thing.”

Williams and his classmates will be honored on Senior Night when the Rangers host Lamar Consolidated in their regular-season finale at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.