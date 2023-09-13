The Rudder Rangers coaching staff may want to send former LSU and current New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu a thank-you card for getting Rudder cornerback Ryan Campbell interested in football.

Growing up, Campbell watched football and basketball regularly and watching games and highlights piqued Campbell’s interest to play football for the first time at the age of 6.

“I just liked it so I went out and tried it and it was pretty fun,” Campbell said. “So I stuck with it.”

Campbell enjoyed watching Mathieu back in his LSU days. The current New Orleans Saints safety spent two seasons with the Tigers in 2010-11 before entering the NFL Draft.

Even to this day, Campbell still somewhat tries to emulate the 5-foot-9, 190-pound safety when the 5-foot-9, 150-pound cornerback takes the field for the Rangers on Friday nights.

“A little bit cause you know we’re kind of the little guys so we have to have that dog mentality,” Campbell said. “That’s what I like about him, he’s got a dog mentality.”

Another reason Campbell’s been successful for the Rangers is he’s a major student of the game.

“He’s probably my smartest overall football player and he could probably be a coach one of these days because he is just very, very smart,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “Like on defense, he knows all our offensive plays so he’s calling out the plays before we run them cause he just knows exactly what’s going to go on. And that’s what makes him a good corner on defense because he just studies the game.”