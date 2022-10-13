Rudder CB Que Jackson happy to be back with Rangers after year at Converse Judson

Que Jackson is back at Rudder, and everyone’s excited.

After spending his junior year at Converse Judson to live with his dad, Jackson returned to Bryan and Rudder to be closer to his grandmother, who was having health issues.

And while some of his Ranger football teammates and friends knew he was coming back, it was still a secret to most of the team. So when Jackson came back, the team was thrilled.

“They were just like it’s crazy that he’s back,” Jackson said. “Everyone was just excited. I haven’t seen them in a minute, so it was just like seeing that person you haven’t seen in a minute like that family member ... it just felt good.”

The senior cornerback has been a valuable leader on Rudder’s young defense this year. Through the first six games of the season, Jackson’s tallied 20 tackles, two sacks and one pass breakup along with forcing and recovering two fumbles.

“We didn’t have a lot of depth at corner, and so it was great when he came back because he kind of just stepped right into the starting spot,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “I think he went to Converse, a 6A school, and got some good coaching over there, so when he came back, he was a little better than when he left. We were excited to have him, and he’s been having a good senior year.”

Jackson and the Rangers (2-4, 0-2) will be tasked with taking on undefeated and seventh-ranked Montgomery Lake Creek (7-0, 3-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in District 10-5A Division II play in Montgomery.

For Jackson, he didn’t get serious about football until his freshman year. He played a season of Pee Wee football, but he says it was really those first two years at Rudder that he began understanding the game.

Jackson credits Ezar for being a driving force in getting him interested and coming out to play for the Rangers. And while Jackson admits he originally had hopes of being an offensive star, he liked working with Rudder cornerback coach and now defensive coordinator Tim George.

He got called up to varsity ahead of his sophomore season and adjusted quickly.

“I was just full of nerves, like oh my god, but I felt as soon as I got into the game I started learning how to lock in how I do now,” Jackson said. “And then after that, it just felt like a breeze.”

While George has been a big mentor to Jackson at Rudder, he also got similar coaching from the coaches at Judson.

“That last year at Judson, I got it to give it to my DB coaches, [Quintin Green] and Coach Matthews,” Jackson said. “Coach Matthews really. I feel like I wouldn’t be the player that I am today if it wasn’t for Coach Matthews and Coach George.

“Coach George kind of like gave me the way, and then Coach Matthews just added on it that. Now that I’m back, Coach George is adding on to that too.”

Not only has his skills improved at cornerback, but Ezar also has noticed Jackson stepping up as a leader on the defense.

And with just four regular season games remaining, Jackson isn’t taking anything for granted. He said he’s enjoying the ride with his teammates and is just happy to be back with the Rangers.

“I was pretty excited because everyone here is like family,” Jackson said. “My whole family stays in Bryan. Everybody I know goes to Rudder and this and that. It really felt good plus going to Judson kind of made me better to become into a leader too, so I felt that was good on both sides.”