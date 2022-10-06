Rudder, Brenham's district showdowns headline Week 7 high school football schedule

Brenham head coach Danny Youngs said a few weeks ago that District 10-5A Division II was going to be a wild and fun ride. While district play is still in its early stages, Week 7 is a great example of what Youngs meant with Rudder and Brenham each in big games.

As for where I stand, I went 2-1 again picking winners last week for a 9-9 record this season.

THREE GAMES TO WATCH

1. Huntsville at Rudder, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Our first 10-5A-II showdown in this week’s slate is between two teams looking to gain ground.

The Huntsville Hornets are sitting at 1-1 in district play, while the Rangers are 0-1 so far. Rudder is coming off a bye week after losing two weeks ago in overtime to Lamar Consolidated 42-35. Huntsville beat Lamar Consolidated 12-7 last week but lost to Montgomery 28-21 two weeks ago.

The Rangers like to air things out. Senior quarterback Xavier Ramirez has thrown for 1,034 yards in five games, while four different receivers have already crossed the 100-yard mark this year.

Rudder may have the advantage Friday with an extra week to prepare and the home crowd on its side for the first time since Sept. 9.

• Prediction: Rudder 35-28

2: Bremond at Chilton, 7 p.m. Friday

After a tough nondistrict slate, Bremond (5-0) starts 13-2A-II on the road against undefeated Chilton (5-0). The winner will have a leg up in the race for the district championship. Last week, Bremond beat Windthorst 54-21 in a neutral site showdown while the Pirates were off.

Both teams have some serious offensive playmakers. Bremond quarterback Braylen Wortham has 852 passing yards and 701 yards on the ground. He is joined by senior running back Bobby Drake, who has 412 rushing yards.

The Pirates have rushed for 1,412 yards as a team with playmakers Markeydrick Taylor and Daylon Ford helping move the chains.

Both squads have what it takes to win this one, but the nod here goes to the home team.

• Prediction: Chilton 28-24

3: Brenham at Montgomery, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Our second 10-5A-II showdown features teams looking for some separation in the standings.

The Cubs are 1-0 after starting district with a 38-22 win over Richmond Randle. Montgomery is 1-1 with the win over Huntsville and an 80-55 loss to Montgomery Lake Creek last week.

Both teams are led by dual-threat quarterbacks. Montgomery’s Reggie Williams has thrown for 892 yards with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also has rushed for 642 yards and seven scores.

For Brenham, Rylan Wooten has 904 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception. On the ground, he has 415 rushing yards and eight touchdowns and could be the key to a huge win Friday night.

• Prediction: Brenham 42-38

