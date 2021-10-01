Rudder beats Lake Creek to reach 5-0 for first time in program history

“You have to give it to Lake Creek,” Eric Ezar said of the visiting team’s ability to force turnovers. “They covered up some of our stuff, and we didn’t play well on offense at the start. Luckily it’s a team game.”

Rudder doubled its lead with less than two minutes left in the first half. A 47-yard pass from EJ Ezar to Holmes put the Rangers deep in Lion territory, and after a few carries for small gains, McClenton scored on an 11-yard run. Gonzalez’s extra point gave Rudder a 14-0 lead.

“We have a dominant defense,” Eric Ezar said of his team holding the Lions scoreless through the first half. “I called the game a little bit differently. I played our offense more conservatively, because I knew our defense was going to carry us.”

Lake Creek fired back almost immediately in the second half, needing just one play to score its first points. After a 44-yard punt return by sophomore Sam Lee put the Lions at Rudder’s 28, sophomore quarterback Parker Smith threw to Lee cut the Rangers’ lead to 14-6 after a failed two-point conversion attempt.

The Lions threatened to score once again, but Hall’s interception return for a TD shifted the game’s momentum back in the home team’s favor. Hall later intercepted another pass to set up McClenton’s 69-yard TD run for a 27-6 lead.