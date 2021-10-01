Rudder beats Lake Creek to reach 5-0 for first time in program history

A standout defensive showing pushed Rudder to another district victory Friday and their best start in program history.
The Rangers beat the Montgomery Lake Creek Lions 27-13 victory in District 10-5A Division II play at Merrill Green Stadium, pushing Rudder to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in district. Both records are program bests, and the Rangers reached them by overcoming a slow start to eventually pull away as their defense made the difference.
“Winning five straight games to open the season means everything,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “Everybody in this district is so good, so any time you can pick up a district win, it’s huge.”
Rudder forced one fumble, two interceptions and six turnovers on downs while holding Lake Creek (4-2, 0-2) to just 33 yards rushing. Sophomore defensive back Tremmell Hall had a career showing, grabbing both interceptions and returning one for a touchdown.
Senior running back Tre McClenton carried the Rudder offense, rushing for 135 yards on 20 carries. His two touchdown runs, including a 69-yarder for the longest play of the game — carried the Rangers to a comfortable lead.
Both teams struggled early, turning over the ball a combined four times in the first quarter. Rudder found its footing in the second quarter by forcing a turnover on downs with a clutch defensive hold on a Lake Creek fourth-and-1. The Rangers drove 36 yards for the lead, scoring on a 4-yard pass from senior quarterback EJ Ezar — son of the head coach — to junior wide receiver Kevil Holmes. The extra point attempt by junior kicker Antonio Gonzalez was good, putting the home team up 7-0.
“You have to give it to Lake Creek,” Eric Ezar said of the visiting team’s ability to force turnovers. “They covered up some of our stuff, and we didn’t play well on offense at the start. Luckily it’s a team game.”
Rudder doubled its lead with less than two minutes left in the first half. A 47-yard pass from EJ Ezar to Holmes put the Rangers deep in Lion territory, and after a few carries for small gains, McClenton scored on an 11-yard run. Gonzalez’s extra point gave Rudder a 14-0 lead.
“We have a dominant defense,” Eric Ezar said of his team holding the Lions scoreless through the first half. “I called the game a little bit differently. I played our offense more conservatively, because I knew our defense was going to carry us.”
Lake Creek fired back almost immediately in the second half, needing just one play to score its first points. After a 44-yard punt return by sophomore Sam Lee put the Lions at Rudder’s 28, sophomore quarterback Parker Smith threw to Lee cut the Rangers’ lead to 14-6 after a failed two-point conversion attempt.
The Lions threatened to score once again, but Hall’s interception return for a TD shifted the game’s momentum back in the home team’s favor. Hall later intercepted another pass to set up McClenton’s 69-yard TD run for a 27-6 lead.
Lake Creek threatened a late comeback, mounting an 85-yard drive resulting in a 14-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Lee. The Lions followed up the score with a successful onside kick recovery, but a defensive stop by the Rangers on a fourth-and-20 locked the final score at 27-13.
Rudder will try to continue its undefeated district campaign when it travels to challenge the also-undefeated Montgomery Bears next Friday. Lake Creek will host the A&M Consolidated Tigers on Thursday.
“Montgomery is a really tough team,” Eric Ezar said of the Rangers’ upcoming matchup. “Coach [John] Bolfing is a hell of a coach, so we know we’re going to have our hands full with those guys. Winning is a habit, so we have to keep that habit going.”