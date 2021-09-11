Rudder 51, Elgin 0

ELGIN — Eight different Rangers scored touchdowns as the Rudder football team rolled past Elgin 51-0 on Friday in nondistrict action.

Jeremiah Johnson scored the first and only TD the Rangers (3-0) needed on a 21-yard fumble return in the first quarter. Quarterback EJ Ezar added a 3-yard TD run followed Jaquise Martin’s 9-yarder for a 20-0 lead. Ezar then threw a 58-yard TD pass to Nate Figgers, and Devion Howard scored on another TD for the Ranger defense, this one on an 82-yard fumble return as Rudder went into halftime leading 33-0.

Jamarcus Jones scored on a 3-yard run and Montavian Reed on a 4-yarder in the second half as Rudder dominated from start to finish.

Ezar threw for 234 yards on 13-of-22 passing with two interceptions. He also rushed for 71 yards on 11 carries. Reed ran for 55 yards on 10 carries, and Figgers had two catches for 71 yards.

On defense, Howard had five tackles for loss and three sacks to go with his return TD. Overall the Rangers forced four turnovers.