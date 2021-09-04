Rudder 44, El Paso Americas 7

KERRVILLE -- Rudder’s Jeremiah Johnson returned the opening kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown to start the Rangers’ roll to a 44-7 nondistrict victory over the El Paso Americas Trail Blazers on Friday night at Kerrville Tivy.

Rudder senior quarterback EJ Ezar accounted for 318 yards and five touchdowns as Rudder (2-0) scored the game’s final 30 points. Ezar completed 17 of 21 passes for 227 yards with a pair of touchdown passes to freshman wide receiver Jaquise Martin and a 56-yard touchdown throw to Kevin Holmes late in third quarter for a 30-7 lead. Ezar threw a 23-yard TD pass to junior Nate Figgers that ended the scoring with 6 minutes, 1 second left. Ezar added 91 yards rushing on only seven carries, including a 41-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.

Rudder’s improved defense allowed only a 99-yard TD pass from Alex Hernandez to Anthony Miranda that pulled the Class 6A Trail Blazers (0-2) within 14-7 at halftime.

Rudder senior defensive back Tre McLinton had two interceptions, and senior linebacker Johnson had three sacks, one of them for a safety that gave the Rangers a 23-7 lead.

Rudder senior wide receiver MJ Heard ended with five receptions for 62 yards, and junior running back Montavian Reed had 33 yards on five carries.

The 5A Division II Rangers will play at 13-5A-II’s Elgin on Friday. Elgin (0-2) lost at Lampasas 56-13.