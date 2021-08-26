Rogers-less Vikings to open season in Waco against Lovejoy

It’s been a challenging start to the season for the Bryan football team, and they Vikings haven’t even played a game.
Bryan found Lucas Lovejoy as a season-opening opponent to replace Waller, which was having COVID-19 issues. Now the Vikings will be without head coach Ross Rogers for Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Waco ISD Stadium because he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
It will be the first game Rogers has missed in the Hall of Famer’s 36-year high school career, and defensive coordinator Bret Page will serve as the Vikings’ interim head coach.
“I don’t think I’ve ever missed a practice,” Rogers said in a text Thursday, adding that he has mild symptoms and is sluggish and tired.
The Vikings will have to be at their best against Lovejoy, which is ranked third in the state in Class 5A Division II by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. The Leopards went a program-best 13-1 last season, losing to eventual state champion Aledo 52-48 in the state quarterfinals.
“I was at the game that Aledo beat them, and Aledo got a couple big breaks late in the game, or that ballgame would have gone the other way, and maybe Lovejoy would be talking about [winning] a state championship,” Rogers said earlier this month.
Lovejoy returns 12 starters from a team that earned all of its victories by at least 10 points last season except for a 31-24 win at Denison in District 7-5A Division II play.
“It’s going to be a challenge. I know that,” Rogers said. “We’ll have to put our best foot forward.”
Lovejoy has to replace quarterback Ralph Rucker, who passed for 3,323 yards and 47 touchdowns with only three interceptions last year. Rucker, who is a preferred walk-on at Oklahoma, added 1,044 yards rushing with 12 scores.
Rucker’s replacement doesn’t run as much, Rogers said.
“They throw 60-70% of the time,” Rogers said. “They set the run up by throwing the ball.”
Lovejoy’s offense will be a good test for Bryan’s defense, which returns nine starters led by linebacker Nic Caraway, a first-team 12-6A selection. Defensive ends Jon Tavion Workman and Tanner Allen along with safety Du’wayne Pauhill were second-team picks, and defensive back Matthew Cooks was 12-6A’s newcomer of the year.
“I’m really pleased with our defensive line group — Jaylin Morris and Ishmeal Ealoms, Jayrin Jackson,” Rogers said. “And we’ve still got Tanner Allen playing there, but he’s going to play some offensive tackle if needed.”
Add the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Caraway in the middle, and the Vikings are a formable bunch.
“I like our safeties. I like our corners,” Rogers said. “This year, Matthew Cooks will be playing at the weak corner. He played the weak safety last year. I thought [Jarvis] McKyer has really come on and made some big plays in our scrimmages as well as the scrimmage last week [against Fort Bend Dulles]. If we had a weakness, it was replacing both corners, so I’m excited the way our corners are playing right now.”
Bryan’s offense returns junior quarterback Malcom Gooden along with the majority of the offensive line.
Rogers said he’ll learn plenty about his team against Lovejoy, which is a 24-point favorite by the Harris Ratings.
“We just want get on the bus and get the kids there and find out where we’re at,” Rogers said. “We’re going to get after them, and it’ll be a heck of a game. But we’re certainly going to play a good team.”
• NOTES — The game will be broadcast on KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM). ... Like Bryan, Lovejoy lost its original Week 1 opponent when Arlington John Paul II had a COVID-19 outbreak and had to cancel. ... There have been 25 games canceled this weekend statewide according to the Dallas Morning News and Texas Football. There were 141 games in the Dallas area last year canceled or postponed by COVID-19, according to the Dallas Morning News. ... Carl Padilla, who operates the Padilla Poll, told Rogers that Lovejoy was looking for an opponent. “They’re like us. They just want to play,” Rogers said. ... Lovejoy has made the playoffs in 12 of its 13 years. After going 5-6 in its inaugural season in 2008, the Leopards went 12-2, 11-2, 8-4 and 11-1 then had a stretch in which they didn’t win more than eight games until last season. Lovejoy graduated its first senior class in 2010. Until the fall of 2006, the students zoned to Lovejoy attended Allen.