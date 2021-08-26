Rogers-less Vikings to open season in Waco against Lovejoy

“We just want get on the bus and get the kids there and find out where we’re at,” Rogers said. “We’re going to get after them, and it’ll be a heck of a game. But we’re certainly going to play a good team.”

• NOTES — The game will be broadcast on KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM). ... Like Bryan, Lovejoy lost its original Week 1 opponent when Arlington John Paul II had a COVID-19 outbreak and had to cancel. ... There have been 25 games canceled this weekend statewide according to the Dallas Morning News and Texas Football. There were 141 games in the Dallas area last year canceled or postponed by COVID-19, according to the Dallas Morning News. ... Carl Padilla, who operates the Padilla Poll, told Rogers that Lovejoy was looking for an opponent. “They’re like us. They just want to play,” Rogers said. ... Lovejoy has made the playoffs in 12 of its 13 years. After going 5-6 in its inaugural season in 2008, the Leopards went 12-2, 11-2, 8-4 and 11-1 then had a stretch in which they didn’t win more than eight games until last season. Lovejoy graduated its first senior class in 2010. Until the fall of 2006, the students zoned to Lovejoy attended Allen.