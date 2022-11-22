Rockdale’s Campsey steps down

Rockdale athletic director/football coach Jacob Campsey has stepped down from his post.
Campsey was 14-18 in three seasons, including 3-7 this season, failing to make the playoffs. Campsey came to Rockdale in 2014 as defensive coordinator under Jeff Miller. Campsey was elevated to head coach when Miller left for Cy-Fair after going 106-61 from 2006-19 at Rockdale, winning the 3A-DI state title in 2017.
Rockdale superintendent Denise Monzingo told Rockdale’s KRXT Monday morning that Campsey did not resign, but stepped down