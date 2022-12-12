Rockdale names Ingleside's Hunter Hamrick new AD/HFC

Rockdale named Ingleside's Hunter Hamrick as its athletic director and head football coach at the district's board meeting on Monday morning.

Hamrick has been at Ingleside since 2016, compiling a record of 32-43 with four playoff appearances. Before landing his first head coaching job the former Bremond standout was Rockdale's offensive coordinator under Jeff Miller.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Hamrick and his family back to Rockdale ISD,” Rockdale ISD superintendent Denise Monzingo said in a school release. "His knowledge and experience as an athletic director, along with his ability to build relationships with students, staff and the community will be a tremendous asset for Rockdale."

Hamrick, who played at Angelo State and Mary Hardin-Baylor, was also been an assistant at Lexington and Los Fresnos. Hamrick comes from a family of high school football coaches. His father, Jerry "Slugger" Hamrick, was a head coach for 21 years, including 13 at Bremond. His grandfather, Bill Hamrick, won 160 career games.

Hamrick replaces Jacob Campsey who resigned after going 14-16 in three years with two playoff appearances. The Tigers were 3-7, including 2-4 in 11-3A DI.