GEORGETOWN — Rockdale's Luke Olivares returned a fumble for a touchdown and Jaylyn Vrana had a 15-yard touchdown run to lead the Rockdale freshmen to a 12-0 victory over Georgetown East View on Thursday night.

Shawn Gerren and Cole Faust also recovered for fumbles for Rockdale, which had solid defense from Kaylor Eshberger, Westin Smith, Dominik Lopez and Emanuel Ponce. Cohen Razo, Josiah Smith, Amaury O'Bryant and Ivan Nunez keyed the defense.