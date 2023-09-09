LEXINGTON – Rockdale quarterback Blaydn Barcak rushed for a trio of touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 27-13 victory over the Lexington Eagles on Friday night.

Barcak scored on runs of 1, 11 and 45 yards in helping head coach Hunter Hamrick earn his first victory in Rockdale (1-2). Hamrick, son of former Bremond head coach Jerry “Slugger” Hamrick played for his dad in Bremond. Hunter Hamrick, who had been the head coach the last seven years at Ingleside, was Rockdale’s offensive coordinator in 2014 and ’15.

Lexington (1-2) pulled within 20-13 in the fourth quarter on a 49-yard touchdown pass, but Gerren Marrero returned the kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown.

Rockdale managed only 244 yards, but it was enough as Barcak had 104 yards rushing and completed 8 of 18 for 72 yards. Marrero had four receptions for 41 yards.