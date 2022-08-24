Rockdale aware of its tough district but ready to face challenge

Rockdale’s football team is aiming to win a playoff game for the first time since its state title in 2017. To get there, The Tigers are going to have to survive one of the toughest districts in Texas.

District 11-3A Division I features four teams ranked in Texas Football’s preseason Top 25. Notably, both of last year’s 3A state champions, Franklin and Lorena, sit second and third in the poll. Little River Academy comes in at 13th, while Cameron is 20th.

“It’s going to be a dogfight week in and week out,” Rockdale head coach Jacob Campsey said. “Some of the most tremendous football players and coaching in the state is in this district.”

Rockdale is projected to finish fifth in the district, but the Tigers are no slouch. They bring back 24 lettermen from last year’s playoff squad led on the offense by a core group of veteran skill players.

Blaydn Barcak enters the season as the starting quarterback after starting most of last season as a sophomore. Barcak will be supported by receivers Robert Owens and Wyatt Windham as well as sophomore Tim Grice.

Grice will be sure to turn some heads on offense this season. He finished second in 3A in the 200 meters at last year’s track and field state championships as a freshman and is prepared to use his speed on the gridiron.

“He’s got world-class speed,” Campsey said. “There’s not anybody who can run with him. He’s the fastest kid in the state, and he’s going to add an element offensively.”

On the defensive end, Rockdale is undergoing a scheme switch. Campsey has run a 3-4 defense since he arrived in Rockdale in 2015. This season, the Tigers are shifting to a 4-2-5 set.

Linebackers Cruz San Miguel and Cade Pantaleon are ready to lead the unit as they make the switch.

“Cade and Cruz really set the tone,” Barcak said.

San Miguel said that he’s worked hard this offseason to step into his new role.

“I took this offseason very seriously,” San Miguel said. “[I’ve been] trying to get bigger, faster, stronger. I need to go out and ball out every game.”

Rockdale’s defense will need some added production from newcomers and underclassmen who stood out in the spring 7-on-7 season, Campsey said. Grice will play on both sides of the ball, while safety Gerren Marrero is also expected to help lead the Tigers defensively.

“We’re looking for huge things,” Campsey said, “not only with our speed and athletically but leadershipwise and taking control of our defense.”

While a 2017-esqe playoff run may be on the Tigers’ minds, they’ve got a few tough games to get through before they even reach their district slate. Chief among them is a Sept. 16 date with fifth-ranked Jim Ned and a matchup against 3A-II’s No. 16 Lexington.

“It’s a fun schedule from top to bottom,” Campsey said. “Our kids are fired up [for Jim Ned], and that’s going to be a playoff-like atmosphere. But you look at our schedule and you see that there’s not one single game that there’s no excitement for just because of the caliber of the opponents we’re playing.”

While others focus on the perennial powerhouses in loaded 11-3A-I, Rockdale looks to be a surprise.

“We’re the underdogs this year,” San Miguel said. “We’re out here to do what no one thinks we can.”