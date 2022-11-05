 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockdale 46, McGregor 38

  • 0

McGREGOR -- Rockdale quarterback Blayden Barcak threw for five touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 46-38 District 11-3A Division I victory over the McGregor Bulldogs in a season-finale for both teams.

Barcak completed 14 of 23 for 280 yards with Robert Owens grabbing eight of them for 178 yards including touchdowns of 3, 33, 52 and 59 yards. Barcak’s other touchdown was 2 yards to Lane Rickman with 73 seconds left.

McGregor (1-9, 0-6) had pulled within 40-38 on Jacob Singer’s 5-yard touchdown reception with 6:21 left, but Rockdale (3-7, 2-4) broke up the two-point pass attempt.

McGregor’s Sebastian Torres rushed for 210 yards on 28 carries with touchdown runs of 10 and 13 yards.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Franklin 27, Little River Academy 15

ACADEMY — Jayden Jackson ran for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries to help lift top-ranked Franklin over Little River Academy 27-15…

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida Postgame: Layden Robinson

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert