Rockdale 46, McGregor 38

McGREGOR -- Rockdale quarterback Blayden Barcak threw for five touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 46-38 District 11-3A Division I victory over the McGregor Bulldogs in a season-finale for both teams.

Barcak completed 14 of 23 for 280 yards with Robert Owens grabbing eight of them for 178 yards including touchdowns of 3, 33, 52 and 59 yards. Barcak’s other touchdown was 2 yards to Lane Rickman with 73 seconds left.

McGregor (1-9, 0-6) had pulled within 40-38 on Jacob Singer’s 5-yard touchdown reception with 6:21 left, but Rockdale (3-7, 2-4) broke up the two-point pass attempt.

McGregor’s Sebastian Torres rushed for 210 yards on 28 carries with touchdown runs of 10 and 13 yards.