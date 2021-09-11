Rockdale 35, Lexington 14

ROCKDALE – Rockdale’s Robert Owens had five receptions for 208 yards, three of them for touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 35-14 nondistrict victory over the Lexington Eagles on Friday night.

Owens had a 92-yard touchdown to give Rockdale (2-1) a 14-0 lead and added a 30-yard reception to make it 21-0 with 11 seconds left in the first half. Owens’ 58-yard touchdown reception made it 35-0 midway through the third quarter.

Lexington (1-2) got a pair of touchdown passes from Sheldon Springer who completed 23 of 46 passes for 335 yards.

Rockdale’s Blaydn Barcak completed 12 of 18 passes for 293 yards as the 11-3A-DI Tigers avenged a 35-34 loss last year to the 13 3A-DII Eagles.