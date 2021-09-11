 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockdale 35, Lexington 14
0 comments

Rockdale 35, Lexington 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ROCKDALE – Rockdale’s Robert Owens had five receptions for 208 yards, three of them for touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 35-14 nondistrict victory over the Lexington Eagles on Friday night.

Owens had a 92-yard touchdown to give Rockdale (2-1) a 14-0 lead and added a 30-yard reception to make it 21-0 with 11 seconds left in the first half. Owens’ 58-yard touchdown reception made it 35-0 midway through the third quarter.

Lexington (1-2) got a pair of touchdown passes from Sheldon Springer who completed 23 of 46 passes for 335 yards.

Rockdale’s Blaydn Barcak completed 12 of 18 passes for 293 yards as the 11-3A-DI Tigers avenged a 35-34 loss last year to the 13 3A-DII Eagles.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert