Rockdale 34, Troy 27

TROY — Rockdale’s Isaiah Sauls recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown with 47 seconds left to give the Tigers a 34-27 victory over Troy in a back-and-forth District 11-3A Division I affair Friday at Trojan Stadium.

Down 20-13 to start the fourth quarter, Rockdale (2-4, 1-1) twice tied the game, first on Blaydn Barcak’s 8-yard TD pass to Gerren Marrero 6 seconds into the period and later on Barcak’s 7-yard TD run with 2 minutes left. The Tiger defense forced the Trojans (2-5, 1-2) to punt, and Rockdale’s special teams made the play of the game.

Barcak completed 10 of 19 passes for 137 yards and two TDs with one interception. Tim Grice ran for 67 yards and a TD on 13 carries, and Barcak had 29 yards on 15 carries. Grice also led Rockdale in receiving with five catches for 73 yards, while Marrero caught two TD passes covering 20 yards combined.

Rockdale’s Cade Pantaleon had an interception.

The Tigers will host Lorena next Friday, while Troy will play at Franklin.