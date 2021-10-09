Rockdale 34, Caldwell 30

ROCKDALE -- Rockdale’s Wyatt Windham caught a pair of second-half touchdown passes to help the Tigers rally for a 34-30 victory over the Caldwell Hornets in District 11-3A Division I play Friday night.

Windham caught a 6-yard touchdown with 72 seconds left as Rockdale (4-3, 2-1) scored the last 21 points. Tiger quarterback Blaydn Barcak had a hand in each score. He completed a 9-yard pass to Windham with 6 minutes, 54 seconds left in the third quarter to start the comeback. He added a 1-yard touchdown in the first minute of the fourth quarter to pull the Tigers within 30-27.

Barcak’s fourth touchdown pass gave Rockdale its ninth victory over Caldwell in the last 10 meetings. Barcak completed 15 of 25 for 176 yards and Davioun Scott rushed for 105 yards on 12 carries. Robert Owens had four receptions for 108 yards with touchdown grabs of 28 and 53 yards.