Rockdale 33, Troy 31

ROCKDALE – Rockdale’s Kobe Mitchell caught a 9-yard touchdown on fourth down to rally the Tigers to a 33-31 victory over the Troy Trojans in District 11-3A Division II play.

Mitchell’s grab from Blaydyn Barcak on the game’s final play capped a 16-play, 85-yard drive.

Rockdale (5-4, 3-2) never trailed until Steve Jackson scored on a 58-yard run to give Troy (2-7, 2-3) a 31-27 lead. It was the fourth touchdown run for Jackson who ended with 198 yards rushing on 27 carries. He also caught at 5-yard touchdown.

Rockdale quarterback Mitchell rushed for 142 yards on 22 carries with a trio of touchdown while Davioun Scott added 154 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown.