 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robinson, Brenham's other few seniors ready to lead young Cubs into 2022

  • 0
Bryan vs Brenham FILLER

A pair of Brenham defenders bring down a Bryan ball carrier during the Cubs' 29-14 victory over the Vikings at Cub Stadium in Brenham on Sept. 10, 2021.

 MICHAEL MILLER, THE EAGLE

Reid Robinson is going to do everything he can to help his team.

For the Brenham senior receiver, that includes being a valuable playmaker for his quarterback, a helping hand to the younger receivers and a leader for the entire team.

“For me, the important thing is be someone that the other guys can look to,” Robinson said, “someone who’s been on varsity before and kind of experienced that for a lot of the guys that haven’t yet and providing some stability for a changing program.”

The Cubs have a lot of history and tradition on the gridiron, but the last two seasons have seen early playoff exits for Brenham. Both times the Cubs fell to Marble Falls in dramatic bi-district games at Cub Stadium, losing 27-24 in 2020 and 27-21 in a back-and-forth, double-overtime game last year.

Robinson and his teammates want to change that this season.

People are also reading…

“I think ... the expectation is to go deep in the playoffs,” Robinson said. “Last two years we haven’t gone as deep as we’d prefer, so I think for us it’s the urgency to get back to where we’ve been.”

Leading the way for the Cubs is new head coach Danny Youngs. He came to Brenham in February after serving as head coach at Brazoswood for three years.

“When you get to go to a spot like Brenham with the tradition that’s there and the expectations, it’s just a great spot,” Youngs said.

The spring was unusual for Youngs and his staff as starting quarterback Rylan Wooten, who also plays baseball, missed all of spring practice as the Cubs reached the regional semifinals on the diamond.

Wooten learned schemes and plays from offensive coordinator Derek Lopez but didn’t get a chance to go through live drills.

“I came in the mornings with Coach Lopez, our offensive coordinator, and talked over plays with him and stuff,” Wooten said. “Studied and made sure I was caught up with what they were doing this spring.”

With Wooten unavailable this spring, Brenham turned to quarterback Juan Mata to run the offense. Youngs said he was impressed with Mata’s play and plans on using him all over the field on offense this season.

Looking at the roster, Youngs knows his team is going to be young. He is expecting a roster of 40-50 players this year with only four returning offensive starters and one returning starter on defense.

Robinson and fellow senior wideout Datavian Neal-Franklin have already started stepping up to not only lead their position group but the team as a whole.

“They’ve really done a great job of instilling the work ethic and the expectations of what we want from our football players,” Youngs said. “And I think they had a great spring game.”

Offensively, the coaches are expecting big things from senior running back Trenton Gilbert. Youngs says Gilbert took his opportunity this spring and ran with it, earning the starting spot.

And while the defense is only bringing back one starter, senior defensive back Savion Ragston has seen younger players already answering the call. Jabreon Moore and Deontae Martin are both sophomores but performed more like veterans during spring practice and the summer offseason workouts.

“Really they just always competed with anyone,” Ragston said. “Bigger, taller, older, they’ve always competed no matter who you are.”

While Brenham will be young this year, Youngs sees the season as a series of chapters, and if the Cubs can play well in the first two, the third chapter will be the playoffs where anything can happen.

“We’re going to be young,” Youngs said. “We lost a lot of seniors from last season’s team. So what we’re looking for is to make sure that through the two phases of the season that we make it to the third phase and get in the playoffs. Nondistrict, we want to make sure we find where our kids are and try to build a bond together. When we get in to district, the No. 1 goal there is to get into the playoffs and then be playing our best football when you get into the third season.”

• NOTESYoungs went 5-24 at Brazoswood after going 30-29 over five seasons as head coach at Wichita Falls Hirschi. He led Hirschi to the state quarterfinals in 2017. ... Brenham went 7-4 last season and finished second in District 13-5A Division II for the Cubs’ 18th straight postseason berth. The Cubs will remain in the same division with mostly similar district opponents this year in 10-5A-II alongside Rudder, Huntsville, Lamar Consolidated, Montgomery, Montgomery Lake Creek and Richmond Randle. Brenham lost A&M Consolidated and Lamar Fulshear as district mates and gained Richmond Randle during the UIL’s biennial realignment in February.

FACTS

Head coach — Danny Youngs (35-53 overall in 8 seasons, 1st season at Brenham)

Assistant coaches — defensive coordinator Joseph Carroll, offensive coordinator Derek Lopez, special teams coordinator Derek Lopez, Noe Castellanos, Jared Cochran, Justin Elmore, Demetrich Gilliam, Luis Gomez, A.C. Hood, Cullen Jozwiak, Jeremy Locke, Galvanis Mbu, Reagan Miller, Chris Price, Alexander Williams

District — 10-5A Division II

2021 record — 7-4 (6-1, 2nd in 13-5A-II)

2021 playoffs — bi-district: Marble Falls, 21-27

Playoff appearances (47) — 1927, 1929, 1933, 1941-42, 1944-45, 1947, 1949-51, 1953, 1955, 1957, 1959, 1968-72, 1985, 1987, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1999-2002, 2004-21 (zone playoffs 1968, 1987)

Playoff record — 49-43-1

Returning lettermen — 23 lettermen (6 offensive, 2 defensive starters)

Key returners — OL Logan Marshall, sr. (13-5A-DII Off. Lineman of Year); WR/OLB Brandon Ward, sr. (A-D); OL Eric Aschenbeck (unanimous A-D); P Grant Mayfield, sr. (A-D); RB Trenton Gilbert, sr. (2nd A-D); ILB Ricky Brown, sr. (2nd A-D)

Key losses — LB Justin Garza (13-5A-DII Def. MVP); DL Kobe Washington (13-5A-DII Def. Lineman of Year); QB Steven Stackhouse (un. A-D); RB Amir Johnson (un. A-D); DE Blake Jones (A-D); DL Jordan Mathis (A-D); CB Kaden Watts (A-D); ILB Jermain Johnson (A-D); DB/WR Eric Hemphill (A-D/2nd A-D); DB Adan Villatoro (A-D); PK Brant Bender (A-D); TE Trey Phillips (2nd A-D); OL Kaleb Devous (2nd A-D)

All-time record — 659-398-38

ROSTER

0 LB Ricky Brown, sr.; 1 WR Reid Robinson, sr.; 2 LB Cade Moore, jr.; 3 WR Datavian Neal Franklin, sr.; 4 QB Rylan Wooten, sr.; 5 LB Keith Crawford, soph.; 6 LB Grant Mayfield, sr.; 7 QB Juan Mata, jr.; 8 RB Trenton Gilbert, sr.; 9 FS Ivan Salazar, jr.; 10 CB Quindarius Jones, sr.; 11 FS Kasen Ewards, jr.; 12 FS JaBreon Moore, soph.; 13 WR Ian Stelter sr.; 14 CB Deontae Martin, soph.; 15 PK David Mendoza, sr.; 17 WR Jake Forland, sr.; 19 RB Jackson Van Dyke, sr.; 21 CB Savion Ragston, sr.; 22 DE Dylan McDonald, sr.; 24 CB Trae Bowers, soph.; 27 RB Jaylen Ward, jr.; 28 DE John Rigsby, jr.; 30 HB Michael Gonzalez, jr.; 31 FS Landon Shipley, jr.; 33 DE Jakob Davis, sr.; 37 LB Tiavian Davis, jr.; 40 HB Noah Childs, sr.; 44 HB Conner Appelt, jr.; 50 OL Blake Robinson, jr.; 51 DT Micah Tanner, jr.; 52 DE JaeRon Robinson, jr.; 54 DT Eric Moore, sr.; 55 DE Steven McWilliams, sr.; 58 OL Chris Proeung, sr.; 60 OL Mason Finke, sr.; 68 OL Kade Lasagna, sr.; 72 OL Logan Marshall, sr.; 73 DT Miguel Rodriguez, jr.; 75 OL Eric Aschenbeck, sr.; 78 OL Kylan Crawford, sr.; 79 OL Darian Thomas, sr.; 99 DT Quenton Graves, sr.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This prosthetic limb was specially designed for surfing

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert