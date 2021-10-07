Rob climbs atop Prognosticator Panel, but Mr. Tuggles remains on trail for unlikely title

Noted Prince fan and Eagle editor Rob Clark has grabbed the top spot in The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel, though the dog, Mr. Tuggles, remains tied for first place as top-ranked Alabama comes to town.
It was supposed to be a Let’s Go Crazy kind of weekend. Instead the mood feels more like Purple Rain.
Bryan-College Station had been anticipating the Alabama-Texas A&M game for months, but the twice-beaten Aggies failed to do their part to hype the matchup. So ESPN’s College GameDay will not be parked outside Kyle Field on Saturday. To twist the knife, Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and the GameDay crew will be in Dallas for the Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma.
Still, a Kyle Field sellout crowd of more than 100,000 will try to party like it’s 1999. Who knows? Maybe Alabama’s Nick Saban will forget how to coach.
Rob, who won Prog in 2017, didn’t forget how to pick games. He went 12-8 last week and took the top spot via the tiebreaker. Hopefully, Mr. Tuggles’ 10-10 week was a wake-up call to get back to what he does best: sniffing out winners.
“Mr. Tuggles reign is due for a paws,” said Glen Brewer, BCS Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, who moved into a tie for third place with Eagle editor Darren Benson and KBTX chief meteorologist Shel Winkley. They are just a pick off the lead. Shel was tied for the lead two weeks ago, but this lingering summer heat is taking its toll.
Rounding out the top row are Twinz Co. Marketing’s Lina Brown Lawson and The Ranch Harley-Davidson’s Alex Gipson, a pair of former leaders.
“I’d like to thank all my fans out there who are sending me such good vibes, because I have NO clue how I’m not in last place,” Alex said. “Knock on wood.”
Something continues to be wrong with SportsTalk host Chip Howard, who can’t be making his picks this year. The nine-time Prog Panel champ is seven picks off the lead and a pick behind nemesis and Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre.
“There’s still lots of time left, and looking at the people — and the dog — ahead of me, the only real worry is Mr. Tuggles,” Chip said. “He is so unpredictable.”
Mr. Tuggles did ask me if our two Goldendoodles and him could have their own radio show. I said no, but they probably could be guest hosts for Chip a few times on the 100 or so shows he misses annually.
Chip and the Aggies aren’t the only ones underachieving. Prog’s bottom row continues to be a who’s who of Aggieland and local sports media icons.
Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan and Tower Point H-E-B manager Charles Dorsey slipped into the lower eight this week, joining A&M chancellor John Sharp, retired judge Travis Bryan III and former Prog champs Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle and Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux, who went a panel-best 13-7 just to get back to .500.
And then there’s your truly, entrenched in last place, writing columns with James Brown’s Talkin’ Loud and Sayin’ Nothing playing in my head. Maybe Rob has a Prince album he can lend me.
Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.