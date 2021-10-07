Rob climbs atop Prognosticator Panel, but Mr. Tuggles remains on trail for unlikely title

Rounding out the top row are Twinz Co. Marketing’s Lina Brown Lawson and The Ranch Harley-Davidson’s Alex Gipson, a pair of former leaders.

“I’d like to thank all my fans out there who are sending me such good vibes, because I have NO clue how I’m not in last place,” Alex said. “Knock on wood.”

Something continues to be wrong with SportsTalk host Chip Howard, who can’t be making his picks this year. The nine-time Prog Panel champ is seven picks off the lead and a pick behind nemesis and Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre.

“There’s still lots of time left, and looking at the people — and the dog — ahead of me, the only real worry is Mr. Tuggles,” Chip said. “He is so unpredictable.”

Mr. Tuggles did ask me if our two Goldendoodles and him could have their own radio show. I said no, but they probably could be guest hosts for Chip a few times on the 100 or so shows he misses annually.

Chip and the Aggies aren’t the only ones underachieving. Prog’s bottom row continues to be a who’s who of Aggieland and local sports media icons.