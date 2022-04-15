Ricky Tullos settling in at Bryan as spring practice approaches

Ricky Tullos’ office overlooking the south end zone of Merrill Green Stadium is coming along as Bryan’s new football coach has been on the job for eight weeks.

Things are written on his whiteboard as Tullos touts a whistle around his neck while sitting comfortably at his desk during an extended conversation about the state of the Bryan football program through his first two months on the job. Players will be on the Vikings’ home turf soon when they begin spring practice April 25 and the Tullos era takes another step forward.

Tullos, who was hired from Pearland in January, has started over at a new school with other head coaching stops at Cleveland and George Ranch. He notes how he’s still working to complete his staff, build relationships with players and install schematic terminology.

“All those things will be new, and that’s something we’ve got to set, and that’s a big emphasis,” Tullos said. “Once we get that foundation set, I think we can continue to grow throughout the summer fundamentally, mentally, in terms of an Xs and Os standpoint. I think the biggest thing is understanding the process, the how to, and then from there we can put in the ingredients of what it takes to be successful and go out on a Friday night and execute and play at a high level.”

Tullos’ coordinators are both already on campus and working with players.

Michael Waldie will head the Vikings’ offense. He resigned from Gonzales last November, has nine years of head coaching experience and served as Tullos’ offensive coordinator at Pearland in 2018. Tullos runs a multiple offense out of the shotgun. He said he often uses a hybrid tight end and likes his offenses to be physical.

“We always want to be able to establish the run and set that foundation,” Tullos said. “No matter what, the weather in December gets bad and your successful teams at high school, college, professionally, when it’s time to run the football, they can always establish that. So there’s an identity there of being tough and physical. On top of that, once we hopefully establish [the run], we try to get the ball out on the perimeter and really make a defense defend the whole field. We try to mix up tempos to where we can go really quick to put a defense on its heels, and we can slow it down.”

Anthony Davis followed Tullos from Pearland to be his defensive coordinator. Davis has been with Tullos for 11 years, dating back to when Tullos opened the George Ranch program in 2011, and has been Tullos’ defensive coordinator for the last five seasons.

On defense, the Vikings will run an odd front with three safeties. The formula for playing good defense, Tullos said, is getting 11 guys running to the football. He said he tells his players when he or an opposing coach watches film, he hopes the first play they see leaves them in awe of how fast the team covers ground.

“We mix in about two to three coverages, and we try to bring pressure from a lot of different areas,” Tullos said. “We’ve got a lot of second-level players to try and minimize the big plays, have a lot of eyes on the football, hence is why in the past we’ve had quite a bit of interceptions. ... Our philosophy is kind of a bend-don’t-break mentality. Keep the ball in front, make the offense execute, and then when we need to bring some pressure to mix it up, we have the ability to do that.”

Assessing the Vikings’ roster has been a major priority for Tullos. He said quarterback has depth with Malcom Gooden returning from a leg injury and gaining confidence. Karson Dillard is another option with experience and versatility. Tullos called Tate Allen, whom the Vikings eventually turned to at quarterback last season, Bryan’s Swiss Army knife.

Bryan returns three offensive linemen — Isac Gonzales, Isacc Ibarra and Austin Pennington. Tullos said it’s one of the biggest offensive lines he’s seen and that the Vikings have a number of linemen who are learning to play both ways.

Skill positions on offense boast depth. Tate Schneringer can play multiple positions, Tullos said, and noted that Derek Ramsey and Tyson Turner return. On defense, Matthew Cooks is a returning starter who can play defensive back or outside linebacker.

“We put all of those things together, and hopefully we can put together a pretty good offense and a defense that flies around to the football and can run.”

Bryan made the bi-district playoffs the last two seasons and despite losing key players like Du’Wayne Paulhill and Nic Caraway, Tullos said he sees a huge amount of upside in the Vikings.

“Our kids ... they work very hard and they’re hungry. They’re excited,” Tullos said. “Everybody wants to be successful here, and that’s a neat thing. I’m very fired up and blessed to follow in some great footsteps of people before me. I’m super excited to put our stamp on this program. The one thing that’s been neat is the feeling that there’s so much support and everybody wants to be successful. I firmly believe when you have the want-to and you don’t have to pry to get the want-to, you’ve got a chance, and we have the want-to. It’s our job to continue to lay the foundation and pave the road and show the road that it takes to be successful, and that’s fun to be able to it.”