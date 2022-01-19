Ricky Tullos 'ready to get to work' as Bryan's new head football coach, athletics director

As Ricky Tullos spoke about his plans for the Bryan football team Wednesday, the 2015 state title ring on his right hand caught the attention of everyone inside Viking Gym.
It’s a representation of what the Vikings hope to come after announcing Tullos as their new head football coach and athletics director less than two months after veteran coach Ross Rogers announced his retirement.
“I told the guys that obviously we want to get another one,” Tullos said. “Hopefully 10 years from now I’m wearing it in remembrance of our kids.”
Tullos has led teams to 12 playoff appearances and six district championships in 14 years as a head coach with stints at his alma mater Cleveland, Richmond George Ranch and most recently Pearland for four seasons. In his first year with Pearland, Tullos led the Oilers to the District 23-6A title with a 10-1 record and has made the playoffs each year since. He holds an overall coaching record of 117-47.
Tullos met players and fellow coaches for the first time Wednesday afternoon but said Bryan already feels like home.
“When the opportunity arose to have a chance to immerse our family and be a part of what a great place ... from the tradition to the quality of living, the resources, the team, the administration, everything ... this is the place to be,” Tullos said.
The Vikings faced Tullos’ George Ranch teams twice in the regional quarterfinals in back-to-back seasons (2014, 2015) with the Longhorns winning both matchups. From 2013-15 under Tullos, the Longhorns went 41-3 and earned the program’s first Class 5A Division I state title in 2015 with a 56-0 shutout of Mansfield Lake Ridge after just four years of playing varsity football.
“There have only been two days in my life I haven’t liked this guy,” Rogers said Wednesday. “... I met him when he was at Cleveland, a young head coach doing a great job, and I’ve been close with him awhile. I had no idea he was going to be a part of this [team], but I’m so happy he is.”
Tullos said coaching against Rogers, one of his coaching mentors, was a full circle moment. But winning that second meeting didn’t come easy as the Longhorns had to score 36 unanswered points to make up for an early 21-12 deficit in the first half.
“When I walked off that field and shook coach’s hand, I admired how hard the kids played, and it stuck in my head at that point — that’s a great place,” Tullos said.
Tullos, a former Sam Houston State defensive back, said he takes pride in producing a strong defensive unit but he’s also looking forward to creating a dynamic offense.
“Our style of play offensively is fun,” he said. “It’s fast. Our program is fast, and I’m a believer that we don’t turn a switch on Friday night. It’s ingrained in our kids 365 days, from summer workouts to the offseason to the way we practice.”
The Vikings went 4-7 in 2021 and made the playoffs despite starting the season 0-5. They will graduate a chunk of three-year starters and will likely lean on younger players in 2022.
Offensively, Bryan will return quarterback Malcom Gooden, who suffered an injury in last year’s season opener, running back Isaiah Nutall and utility player Tate Allen. The Vikings had the most depth defensively last season but will lose key playmakers in Nic Caraway, Du’wayne Paulhill and Tanner Allen.
“You can sense the passion from playing this game and being a part of this program,” Tullos said about meeting the team. “They’re great kids. They’re as super excited as we are, and I think you could feel the sense of we’re ready to go to work.”
Bryan still face an unknown when the annual UIL realignment is announced on Feb. 1. The Vikings are staying in 6A, but they will play in a revamped district with former 12-6A mates Belton, Killeen, Killeen Shoemaker and Killeen Ellison moving down to 5A-I.
Rogers said Tullos will help Bryan navigate its next chapter.
“Ricky is the right guy at the right time,” Rogers said. “I appreciate everything the administration did to get him here, and now we just got to keep him here.”
Rogers then motioned to the players in attendance, saying “These guys are going to win a few ballgames to help keep him.”
• NOTES — Former Texas A&M and Green Bay Packer defensive lineman Kingsley Keke played for Tullos at George Ranch. ... Rogers coached for 36 seasons and went 49-58 in 10 years at Bryan, winning back-to-back district titles in 2014 and 2015. He also got to coach his grandson Hunter Vivaldi, who will be a preferred walk-on at A&M this season. ... Tullos said he’s learned a lot about creating relationships with players from Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire. “I’ve watched him from afar, and he’s a mentor of mine, and obviously he’s been very successful,” said Tullos, who also served as Splendora’s defensive coordinator early in his career.