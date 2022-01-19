Ricky Tullos 'ready to get to work' as Bryan's new head football coach, athletics director

As Ricky Tullos spoke about his plans for the Bryan football team Wednesday, the 2015 state title ring on his right hand caught the attention of everyone inside Viking Gym.

It’s a representation of what the Vikings hope to come after announcing Tullos as their new head football coach and athletics director less than two months after veteran coach Ross Rogers announced his retirement.

“I told the guys that obviously we want to get another one,” Tullos said. “Hopefully 10 years from now I’m wearing it in remembrance of our kids.”

Tullos has led teams to 12 playoff appearances and six district championships in 14 years as a head coach with stints at his alma mater Cleveland, Richmond George Ranch and most recently Pearland for four seasons. In his first year with Pearland, Tullos led the Oilers to the District 23-6A title with a 10-1 record and has made the playoffs each year since. He holds an overall coaching record of 117-47.

Tullos met players and fellow coaches for the first time Wednesday afternoon but said Bryan already feels like home.