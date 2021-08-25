Rick Rhoades returns to Cameron as Yoemen look to return to playoffs

Rhoades said the wide array of choices is what sets this year’s squad apart from past Cameron teams, and he believes the group’s inexperience will be a hurdle the Yoemen overcome together.

“In the past, we’ve always had a really good starting quarterback,” Rhoades said. “You didn’t want to get your starter hurt, because you just didn’t have a lot of confidence in your backup. We got four guys right now that I would feel comfortable with being in a football game.”

Defensively, the Yoemen are stacked with returning leaders, including most of their starters playing both ways. Salomon led the team with 110 tackles last year, followed by Colton Barbo (98) and Armando Reyes (63). The trio also will get help from returners Dominick Rangel, Ja’Kobe Bailey, Hunter Hix and Bynaum.

Bynaum said he’s excited to see the defense step up, especially after missing the playoffs last year.

“It does light a fire. Missing the playoffs is not what anybody should want,” he said.

Rhoades said he’s excited by the chance to turn things around this season, especially with the roster he has.

“I think the expectation when they hired me was to get the program back to where it was,” Rhoades said. “And I take that on as a great challenge. We’re going to do everything we can to get this program back to where it was.”

