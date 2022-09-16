Rice's interceptions spur Bryan football team to 31-10 victory over Richmond Randle

Bryan had a trio of nifty touchdown pass plays, but senior linebacker Mason Rice and the Viking defense stole the show in Friday night’s 31-10 nondistrict victory over the Richmond Randle Lions at Merrill Green Stadium.

It took Bryan only 10 seconds to get the Homecoming crowd revved up as senior quarterback Malcom Gooden and junior wide receiver Tyson Turner hooked up for a 75-yard touchdown pass. The Vikings (3-1) ended what seemed like any chance of a Randle comeback late in the third quarter when senior backup quarterback Creed Pierce and junior wide receiver Derek Ramsey teamed up on a hard-earned 63-yard touchdown pass for a 28-10 lead.

Pierce was leveled just after heaving the football. Ramsey made the catch and sprinted down the sideline into the north end zone just inside the left pylon. It was almost the same spot Rice scored on a 56-yard interception return to give Bryan a 21-7 lead with 7 minutes, 55 seconds left in the first half.

“I dropped [into coverage] and as soon as I got in position, I knew that it was going to come to me,” the 5-foot-11, 160-pound Rice said. “I jumped up and tipped it to myself. Our D-line got a good hurry on the quarterback, so he had to throw it fast.”

Rice made the catch with his back to the line of scrimmage in the middle of the field. He looked like a veteran receiver as he found a lane and gathered speed, reading the field.

“I’ve never gotten an interception on the varsity,” Rice said. “And I thought what’s better than that? Than a pick-6, right? So I was motivated to get that.”

He needed help to negotiate the final yards, lunging into the end zone.

“Tate Allen blocked the last guy, and I saw an open field in front of me,” Rice said. “That’s when I knew, man, I might have a shot at this.”

It was Rice’s second varsity interception within seven plays. He came up with the first on fourth-and-7 for Randle at Bryan’s 25, returning it 31 yards.

“The first one I kind of got lucky, because it was tipped to me,” Rice said.

Lucky or not, Bryan needed only four plays to turn Rice’s first theft into a 13-7 lead. Bryan senior fullback/tight end Andrew Walker caught a 30-yard TD pass in the end zone. Walker’s defender got turned around on the play, eventually falling.

That was one of only 12 offensive plays for Bryan in the first half as Randle (2-2) gained 260 yards but made too many mistakes to keep up on the scoreboard. The Lions lost a fumble on third-and-goal from the 4 on their opening drive and settled for a 22-yard field goal to end the half after having a touchdown called back for a penalty. They also dropped a touchdown pass.

“We want to bend but not break,” Bryan first-year coach Ricky Tullos said. “Our offense is explosive, and we want to play great complementary football.”

Randle, a first-year UIL program in Class 5A Division II, opened the second half with another impressive possession, needing only five plays to reach Bryan’s 1. Randle, which moved the ball well with its four- and five-receiver sets until getting in the red zone, tried back-to-back running plays but lost 2 yards. The Lions settled for a field-goal try but hit the left upright.

Randle turned the ball over for the fourth time on its next possession with Turner coming up with an interception at the Bryan 7, returning it 24 yards.

“We try to swarm it, and I think when you do that, good things happen, and we came away with some big interceptions tonight,” Tullos said.

Randle, which went 8-2 last year playing an outlaw varsity schedule, had 401 yards but fell four touchdowns short of its scoring average of 39.3 points.

“I couldn’t be more proud of their effort,” Tullos said of his defense. “They keep getting better and better week-in and week-out.”

One of Bryan’s defenders, senior defensive back Otis Wright, was the Homecoming king, celebrating at halftime with Homecoming queen Michelle Hicks.

Bryan ran only 29 plays, the last two kneel downs. Gooden was 5-of-7 passing for 117 yards and two touchdowns and gained 14 yards rushing on three carries. He left late in the third quarter and was walking around with an ice bag.

“He banged his hand a little bit. He had just a little bruise there,” Tullos said. “[It was] precautionary. We wanted to get him out as we head into district play.”

Bryan will open District 12-6A play at home next week with Temple.

Randle junior quarterback Leo Garza, who tore the ACL and meniscus in his left knee last October, completed 30 of 47 passes for 324 yards. Junior Cortney Brown had 16 catches for 157 yards for the Lions. Freshman Dacorian Rubin had five receptions for 34 yards and 18 carries for 77 yards.