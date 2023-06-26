Former Somerville head football coach Rex Sharp has been named the new head football coach at Iola, Sharp told The Eagle on Monday.

Sharp served as an assistant last season for former Iola head coach Bo Barrow, who has stepped down from the position but will remain the school’s athletic director and boys basketball coach. Barrow was hired in 2022 and in his lone season went 2-8 with a 1-4 finish in District 13-2A Division II.

Sharp has been a head coach at multiple schools including Carlisle, Bullard, Somerville and Sabine. He was the head coach for the Yeguas in 2015 before resigning for personal reasons after the first game of the season.

His most recent head coaching job was at Sabine, where he compiled a record of 27-26 in five seasons with his last season coming in 2021. Barrow and Sharp also worked together at Sabine.