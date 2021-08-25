Reaching playoffs still Rudder’s goal, but not on forefront of Rangers’ minds

There’s one question Rudder football coach Eric Ezar said his team still gets asked.

Is this the year the Rangers will finally make the playoffs?

As Rudder begins its 14th season of play, the Rangers are still looking for that elusive first postseason berth. In 2020, they were an overtime loss to A&M Consolidated away from potentially earning their first trip to the playoffs but had to settle for the second-best season in Ranger history after finishing 6-4 overall.

Making the playoffs is still one of Rudder’s top goals, but Ezar said the Rangers must focus on the smaller, more immediate goals to reach the big one.

“I think you get to where you worry about it too much, and it becomes an issue,” Ezar said. “We’re going to take it one game at a time. We think we have the best team we’ve had in Rudder history and have a chance to do the things we need to do.”

Leading the way for the Rangers is senior quarterback EJ Ezar, son of head coach Eric and three-year starter. In 2020, Ezar finished fourth in all of Class 5A Division II in passing yards (2,551), throwing 23 touchdown passes. He also rushed for 700 yards and 10 touchdowns. EJ Ezar said he’s worked on improving his arm strength and accuracy this offseason.