Reaching playoffs still Rudder’s goal, but not on forefront of Rangers’ minds

There’s one question Rudder football coach Eric Ezar said his team still gets asked.
Is this the year the Rangers will finally make the playoffs?
As Rudder begins its 14th season of play, the Rangers are still looking for that elusive first postseason berth. In 2020, they were an overtime loss to A&M Consolidated away from potentially earning their first trip to the playoffs but had to settle for the second-best season in Ranger history after finishing 6-4 overall.
Making the playoffs is still one of Rudder’s top goals, but Ezar said the Rangers must focus on the smaller, more immediate goals to reach the big one.
“I think you get to where you worry about it too much, and it becomes an issue,” Ezar said. “We’re going to take it one game at a time. We think we have the best team we’ve had in Rudder history and have a chance to do the things we need to do.”
Leading the way for the Rangers is senior quarterback EJ Ezar, son of head coach Eric and three-year starter. In 2020, Ezar finished fourth in all of Class 5A Division II in passing yards (2,551), throwing 23 touchdown passes. He also rushed for 700 yards and 10 touchdowns. EJ Ezar said he’s worked on improving his arm strength and accuracy this offseason.
“I’ve tried to work on staying in the pocket, not escaping too much, so I think that’s where I’ve grown this year,” EJ Ezar said.
Rudder will have to replace top playmaker Keithron Lee and Marcus Diles at wide receiver, and the Rangers have a multitude of options. Junior receivers Nate Figgers and Kevin Holmes, who didn’t play last year, are both 6-foot-4. The Rangers also have juniors Michael Lister and Kentun King at receiver. Junior Montavian Reed returns as Rudder’s top running back.
“They’re going to be studs this year,” EJ Ezar said of the Rangers’ receiving corps. “They’re young, but we’ve been working all summer to get that chemistry, so it should be very exciting to see what they can do.”
Rudder’s defense is loaded with experience as the Rangers return nine starters on that side of the ball, including defensive end Devion Howard and defensive back Tre McLenton, who are both seniors.
“We’re very athletic, and I think that our defensive line’s definitely going to be a strength,” Eric Ezar said. “We have a lot of team speed that we’re excited about, and I know going against them at practice, it’s hard to block them.”
Defensive captain and senior Marcus Heard said the Rangers hope to set a physical tone by stopping the run.
“We’ve got some dogs on the D-line, some guys you haven’t heard of but who have been working in the shadows,” Heard said.
Nondistrict action for the Rangers features tough matchups against Port Lavaca Calhoun and El Paso Americas, which will be a neutral-site game played in Kerrville. In District 10-5A-II play, Rudder draws away games against the district’s top three teams from last season — Huntsville, Montgomery and Consol.
EJ Ezar said he thinks this Rangers squad has improved its overall discipline and team bond. The goal is to put things together and reach the postseason by handling each week as it comes.
“We’ve got to take it one game at a time, because last year we started off so strong, and I think we kind of looked towards the future,” EJ Ezar said. “That’s why we didn’t really get it done. So I think this year what’s most important is taking it week by week by week. Take care of each opponent and not look to the future too much.”