Rangers happy WR Kevin Holmes decided to continue football career

Kevin Holmes may not have known how special he could be, but his teammates sure did.

The Rudder senior wide receiver hasn’t always been on the football field making highlight-reel catches and dazzling Ranger fans on Friday nights. He took off a year after his freshman season to focus on basketball.

Heading into his junior year, his football teammates EJ Ezar and Nate Figgers led the charge to bring him back to the gridiron.

“They kind of knew that I could be a big impact,” Holmes said, “and they thought that my future in football would be bigger than basketball. And I guess that they were right.”

Now Holmes is one of Rudder’s standout playmakers. This season, he has racked up 323 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 27 receptions in five games for the Rangers (2-3, 0-1).

“It’s been good,” Holmes said of returning to football. “I really enjoy it, playing with my friends and coaching up the young ones. I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Growing up, Holmes said he always saw himself as a basketball player first. He didn’t watch football and at first only started playing because of his older brother Quaylan Brown. He began at age 11 and first played running back until he grew taller, the moved to wide receiver.

Once he got to Rudder, he spent his first year on the freshman team before coming back as a junior and right away was on the varsity. Holmes said that he didn’t miss a beat even with the year off, and his coaches have helped him continue to grow at his position.

“They teach me a lot of stuff, send me a lot of videos of NFL people,” Holmes said. “They stay on me at practice and stuff and help me do all the small things.”

One of the biggest areas the coaches have seen Holmes develop at over the years is with his hands. Rudder head coach Eric Ezar credits offensive coordinator/wide receiver coach Edgar Vazquez for working with Holmes on his catching ability.

“Coach Vazquez has done a great job,” Eric Ezar said. “He really catches the ball with his hands. He’s a big-time hands catcher. He’s 6-foot-5, but it makes him look like he’s 6-9 because he catches everything out in front of him. I mean you can have kids who are 6-5 but catch the ball with their chest. He does such a great job of catching the ball out in front of him. It almost makes it impossible for anybody who’s shorter than him to stop him.”

And along with his physical skills, Holmes has developed into a leader for the Rangers.

Holmes says that he was kind of a leader at receiver when he first came back as a junior but he often deferred to the older players. Now as seniors, Figgers and Holmes have stepped up as the wide receiver leaders. Holmes also is a team captain.

“He’s just a really good kid,” Eric Ezar said. “He’s the captain on the football team. We have five captains, but he got the most votes. Kids look at him as a leader. He has good grades, and he is just a kid who has good work ethic, works very hard. We’re just lucky to have him.”