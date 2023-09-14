ROSENBERG – The Bryan football team ended nondistrict play by taking several steps forward, but it couldn’t keep pace with the high-stepping Randle Lions.

Running back Landen Williams-Callis helped big-play Randle roll to a 41-24 victory over the Vikings on Thursday night at Traylor Stadium. Williams-Callis rushed for 202 yards, ripping off touchdown runs of 33, 38 and 47 yards for the Lions (4-0), who also returned an interception and kickoff for touchdowns.

The 5-foot-8, 180-pound Williams-Callis carried the ball 15 times and seldom was stopped with first contact. Eight of his runs were for at least 10 yards.

“They’re explosive,” Bryan coach Ricky Tullos said. “They have some good speed and some good skill and we knew we had to do a great job of gang-tackling and getting around the ball. Hats off to them, they made a couple plays. But, I felt for most of the game we did a good job bottling them up and made them work for anything they got.”

Randle took a 14-0 lead in the first eight minutes on a 67-yard interception return by linebacker Ryan Mallory and Williams-Calllis’ 33-yard score. The Lions didn’t pick up another first down in the first half after Williams-Callis’ touchdown, but stretched their lead to 21-3 on Sincere Timpson’s 76-yard kickoff return. Timpson slipped through defenders while dashing down the sideline in front of Bryan’s bench, managing to stay inbounds, making a nice cut back around the Vikes’ 25.

Randle had 143 yards on the two first-half returns, while its offense had only two first downs in the first 24 minutes.

“But outside of [those returns], we battled, it was a good first half,” Tullos said. “They just had two plays that swung the momentum a little bit, but I felt like we battled back and went in at the half down by 10 in good position going into the second half.”

Bryan (1-3) pulled within 21-11 with 24 seconds left in the first half when wide receiver Tyson Turner made a tough 3-yard catch on a spot-on throw by Boone Turner who added a 2-point conversion pass to Derek Ramsey.

Randle scored faster to start the second half than the first. Bryan couldn’t execute an onside kick and the Lions were kicking an extra point three plays later as Williams-Callis dashed the last 33 yards up the middle to make it 28-11.

Williams-Callis’ last touchdown run came on the first play after Bryan come oh so close to recovering another onside kick.

“We’re just inches away,” Tullos said. “We gotta capitalize and make those plays there. In the game of football, it often comes down to four or five plays and right now, the ball’s just not bouncing our way every time. We gotta control what we can and continue to [battle] and when we get a chance, we have to execute.”

The Class 6A Vikings lost their third straight, but scored a trio of touchdowns and kicked a field goal on Class 5A Division II Randle, which had outscored its opponents 145-0. Bryan wide receivers Tyson Turner and Terrence Lewis each had touchdown receptions and Tate Allen had a 1-yard touchdown run. Casey Bulhof added a 27-yard field goal.

The Vikings threw for 217 yards with Boone Turner and Kason Byrd sharing time at quarterback. Other than Williams-Callis’ big night, the Randle offense had only 51 yards.

Bryan scored the first time it had the ball in the second half on a seven-play, 70-yard drive with Tate powering in from the 1 out of a jumbo Wildcat formation. The score was made possible by Tyson Turner’s 12-yard catch and run on fourth-and-7 from the 17.

The Lions answered, overcoming two penalties. Wide receiver Cortney Brown capped the nine-play, 70-yard drive with a 19-yard reception on third-and-10 to push the lead back to 35-18.

Bryan was in position to make it a two-score game again thanks to its defense. The Randle quarterback was called for intentional grounding because of Eathen Mack’s rush. That forced the Lions to punt from their 9.

Bryan took advantage of the short field to get inside the 1, but a motion penalty on fourth down forced the Vikings to pass and Randle came up with a sack.

Bryan got the ball back and scored on Lewis’ 25-yard touchdown reception, breaking through traffic at the 10 with some nifty moves to make it 35-24 with 5:52 left.

Senior Isaiah Nutall led Bryan in rushing with 51 yards on 11 carries, but the team’s best run was 16 yard by Ramsey on a fake punt to the Randle 37 with four minutes left in the half, but Bryan didn’t gain another yard and punted.

Byrd started for Bryan and was 6 of 18 for 88 yards. Boone Turner came on late in the first half when it appeared Byrd might have injured his hand, but he returned late in the game. Boone Turner was 7 of 16 for 129 yards with two touchdowns. Lewis had six catches for 111 yards and Tyson Turner added five for 87.

Randle put Bryan offense on its heels in the first quarter by constantly bringing pressure. The Vikings had 23 plays that included five tackles behind the line, an interception and five incompletions. Randle ended with five sacks, three by Chace Sims.

Randle seemingly caught a huge break on the interception return. The fourth-down pass floated to Mallory because it was tipped or thrown under extreme duress, but it appeared the Lions were offside and had 12 men on the field.

Bryan will open 12-6A play next week at Temple, while Randle will be at Montgomery Lake Creek in 10-5A DII play.