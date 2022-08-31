QB Malcom Gooden's leadership, physical skills perfect pairing for Bryan Vikings

Malcom Gooden’s been leading the way for awhile.

Bryan’s senior quarterback took his first snaps under center in middle school and found the position’s duties fitting, both on and off the field.

“I’ve been a leader since seventh grade since I took the quarterback role,” Gooden said. “It’s like I’ve been playing with the same people and meeting new people ever since then, so I’m a leader to them, but I also have to show the other people that I’m meeting right now that I’m also a leader too.”

In Bryan’s season-opening 67-21 win against Waller last Friday, Gooden was electric on the field as he threw for four touchdowns and 282 yards. He also showed off his wheels with two rushing scores.

And for the Vikings’ playmaking quarterback, his leadership skills are just as valuable as his physical talents.

“It’s fun when you have a kid that can throw and run,” Bryan head coach Ricky Tullos said. “He’s a dual threat and fun to be around. The time that we spend with our kids, they’re a lot of fun to be around, and he’s one at the top that, man, you just enjoy being with him and getting to watch him and how good of a player he is. He’s fun to watch.”

Gooden describes his leadership style on the team as someone who can have fun but also knows when it’s time to be serious. He also doesn’t mind telling those around him when they need to get locked in, but most of the time everyone follows his unspoken lead.

“When I’m having fun, everybody else is having fun,” Gooden said. “But when I mean business, everyone knows like, oh snap. Malcom’s serious. It’s time to get to work.”

Despite this being his first year with the Vikings, it didn’t take long for Tullos to realize how much his quarterback meant to the team. In fact, it only took one day and one conversation.

“Just in talking with him, you knew the way he carried himself, the conversation that we had and as we got to know each other more and more, you knew the quality leader he was, the type of personality he had, a lot of the key components that you look for in quarterbacks,” Tullos said. “And he possessed that.”

Once the Vikings returned to the field in the spring, Tullos got to see how talented Gooden is on the field as well.

“At that point, you put together the mental aspect of it, the leadership aspect of it and then the physical attributes and you felt at that time he has all the tools to be special and do some great things,” Tullos said. “So at that time we knew.”

With the first game in the books, Tullos says it’s all about getting the rust off Gooden and helping him overcome the mental aspect of last season’s leg injury. Friday’s performance was a great start.

“And what he did the other night was just exactly what he felt he was going to do, and I look forward to him continuing that week in and week out,” Tullos said.

While this season will be the lone year that the pairing of Tullos and Gooden gets to work together, Bryan’s new head coach says he is grateful that he is getting that one year.

“Kids of his talent don’t come around often, and he is just a joy to be around on and off the field,” Tullos said. “We enjoy every minute we get to be together, and I just want to continue to watch his success grow and look forward to watching him for a long time.”

Gooden is just one game into his senior season, but he has started thinking about his long-term goals for himself and his teammates.

For the team, Gooden wants to bring home a state championship to Bryan. And for himself, he wants to play football for as long as he can and get an engineering degree in college.

“I want to end up in college, possibly the NFL,” Gooden said. “If not, wherever God takes me.”