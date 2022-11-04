QB Hargett leads A&M Consolidated to 19-17 win over Leander Glenn in regular season finale

The A&M Consolidated Tigers outlasted a comeback attempt from the Leander Glenn Grizzlies, holding on for a 19-17 victory in Tigerland Stadium to finish the regular season in a tie for first place in District 11-5A Division I

Sophomore quarterback Will Hargett led Consol (8-2, 6-1) on offense, and Glenn (5-5, 3-4) couldn’t keep up despite a late touchdown.

Hargett accounted for a majority of the Tigers’ production, completing 13 of 17 passes for 165 yards with an interception. He also rushed for 126 of Consol’s 155 yards rushing on just eight attempts with two touchdowns.

Both defenses stood strong for the majority of the game. Outside of Hargett’s scrambles, the Tigers struggled to move the ball on the ground, and they settled for field goal attempts on two of their first three drives.

Glenn matched Consol’s first field goal as the first quarter expired, and the Grizzlies reached the end zone first with 2:07 remaining in the second quarter. An 18-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back DJ Dugar put Glenn up 10-6.

Hargett beat the halftime buzzer, though, completing all four pass attempts on a late first-half drive for 32 yards and scoring on a 38-yard TD run with 53 seconds on the clock.

With two run-first offenses facing off and time bleeding quickly, each possession became more valuable. Consol struck again on its first possession of the second half when Hargett scored on a 36-yard run, giving the Tigers a 19-10 lead with 6:20 left in the third quarter.

The Tigers’ defense stonewalled the Grizzlies in the second half, limiting Glenn to just 45 yards of offense in the third quarter. Consol forced three punts and stopped a fourth-down conversion attempt on Glenn’s first four second-half possessions.

After exclusively running the ball in the first three quarters, the Grizzlies turned to their passing game with time expiring. Senior quarterback Sky Mendez completed 3 of 5 passes for 47 yards on a scoring drive that ended in a 2-yard TD run by senior running back Mason Johnson.

Consol was able to recover the onside kick with 1:33 left in the game, and senior quarterback Cole Bentz knelt out the rest of the clock.

Consol will open the Class 5A Division I playoffs next week at home against Seguin.