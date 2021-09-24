QB Allen gives Bryan a lift, but Temple powers its way to 49-7 win

Paulhill’s second interception prevented Temple from scoring just before halftime, but the Wildcats scored on the first possession of the second half for a 21-0 lead. Temple’s Mikal Harrison-Pilot caught a pass in front of two defenders and sprinted into the end zone to complete a 42-yard touchdown. It came after Temple had been called for holding.

Temple failed to recover an onside kick, but Bryan couldn’t take advantage and turned the ball over on downs. Temple covered 63 yards in five plays with reigning 12-6A player of the year Samari Howard scoring on an 18-yard run, going airborne for the last 3 yards to give the Wildcats a 28-0 lead.

Bryan’s Hunter Vivaldi returned the kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown, showing his sprinter speed.

Rogers said the frustrating thing for his Vikings was being in the game at haltime only to let it slip away in the third quarter, which was the case in a 28-14 loss to Brenham to end nondistrict play.

“I just told the kids all I know is we need to keep working hard and execute better and don’t turn it over,” Rogers said.