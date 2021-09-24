QB Allen gives Bryan a lift, but Temple powers its way to 49-7 win

Bryan sophomore Tate Allen provided a spark to the Vikings’ offense, but it flamed out as the Temple Wildcats rolled to a 49-7 victory Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium in a District 12-6A opener.
Allen, who played linebacker and defensive back in nondistrict play, brought back a running element to quarterback for the Vikings (0-4, 0-1), who lost starter Malcom Gooden to a season-ending injury in the season opener. Allen powered his way to 65 yards rushing on 24 carries, which included 16 yards lost on a bad pitch. He had 12 runs in the 5- to 8-yard range, most of them with the 195-pounder making a nice cut and lowering his shoulder. He completed two passes for more than 20 yards but for the most part struggled throwing the ball with two interceptions.
Temple (2-2, 1-0) had much more success through the air as sophomore Reese Rumfield threw five touchdown passes, completing 13 of 23 for 342 yards. He had touchdown throws of 76 and 95 yards with his ability to throw deep complemented by speed on the perimeter for the defending district champions.
“To their credit, [Rumfield] is young, and he got better,” Bryan coach Ross Rogers said. “He threw some really good balls.”
Rumfield threw a trio of interceptions — all caught by safety Du’wayne Paulhill, who switched his jersey number from 20 to 8 to honor Gooden. Bryan, though, wasn’t able to take advantage of Temple’s mistakes, while the Wildcats built a 14-0 halftime lead with both scores coming after Viking fumbles.
Paulhill’s second interception prevented Temple from scoring just before halftime, but the Wildcats scored on the first possession of the second half for a 21-0 lead. Temple’s Mikal Harrison-Pilot caught a pass in front of two defenders and sprinted into the end zone to complete a 42-yard touchdown. It came after Temple had been called for holding.
Temple failed to recover an onside kick, but Bryan couldn’t take advantage and turned the ball over on downs. Temple covered 63 yards in five plays with reigning 12-6A player of the year Samari Howard scoring on an 18-yard run, going airborne for the last 3 yards to give the Wildcats a 28-0 lead.
Bryan’s Hunter Vivaldi returned the kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown, showing his sprinter speed.
Rogers said the frustrating thing for his Vikings was being in the game at haltime only to let it slip away in the third quarter, which was the case in a 28-14 loss to Brenham to end nondistrict play.
“I just told the kids all I know is we need to keep working hard and execute better and don’t turn it over,” Rogers said.
The Vikings ended with 157 yards rushing as Tason Devault added 69 yards on 15 carries to complement Allen. Karson Dillard, who had started the last two games at quarterback, was in the game as the same time with Allen on the first possession of the game, getting snaps at wide receiver and some at quarterback, but Allen got the lion’s share of snaps at quarterback as the game progressed.
“I was pleased with it,” Rogers said. “We probably didn’t get Karson in as much quarterback, but when we started getting first downs and moving the chains, we felt we had to stay with Tate. We’ll continue the two-quarterback system, but Tate certainly earned the right to keep going.”
Rumfield had plenty of playmakers at his disposal. Mikal Harrison-Pilot had touchdown grabs of 42 and 95 yards and a run of 28 yards. Howard had 163 yards rushing on 18 carries with two touchdowns and added four receptions for 40 yards.
“[Howard] is a heck of a player,” Rogers said. “Early, we did a good job on him.”
Rumfield looked shaky starting 1-of-4 passing with an interception but warmed up to throw some dandy passes just as he was about to get hit.
Paulhill’s first interception gave Bryan the ball at the Temple 42. Bryan converted a fourth down on a 4-yard run by Devault who bobbled the pitch from Allen before gaining control and reaching the 30. But the Vikes turned the ball over on the next fourth down.
Bryan’s offense got the ball right back and put Temple’s defense on its heels. Allen converted a third down on an 8-yard cut-back run to the Wildcat 49 and two plays later he rolled right and softly threw the ball to a wide-open Tate Schneringer for 28 yards. Devault exploded through a hole on the next play for a 15-yard run to the 3, but lost the ball late with Temple’s LeMichael Thompson recovering.
Temple, which had been held to 9 yards on its first eight plays, took the lead on Harrison-Pilot’s 95-yard reception. He by a would-be tackler at the Viking 35.
Mistakes marred the next three possessions.
A bad pitch by Bryan lost 16 yards and forced the Vikings to punt from their own 18. Temple, after having a receiver drop what would have been a 44-yard touchdown pass, had a bad snap in punt formation with the Vikings recovering at the Wildcat 38. Temple got the ball right back by forcing a fumble with linebacker Faylin Lee recovering.
The Wildcats covered 61 yards in five plays to take a 14-0 lead with Howard accounting for 50 yards. He had runs of 7 and 15 yards to start the possession and had a 28-yard reception for the score with 5:21 left in the half. Howard caught the pass in the middle of the field, finding a seam to the right pylon.
Temple threatened to score before the half, reaching the Viking 17 on a 28-yard run by Howard. But Bryan linebacker Nic Caraway came up with a 7-yard sack and Paulhill made an interception on the next play.