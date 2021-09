College Station’s Kade Corcoran threw three touchdown passes, and Connor Cashion scored on a 45-yard run in the Cougar freshman Black’s 42-28 loss to Porter on Thursday. Andrew Elko and Thomas Herring each caught 15-yard TD passes from Corcoran, whle Damien Clark caught a 5-yarder. Cole Goodlett also played well for the Cougars on both lines of scrimmage.