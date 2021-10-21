Playoff spots on the line for several Brazos Valley football teams

Alto (4-2, 2-1) is favored to win by seven points by the Harris Ratings, but the Yellowjackets struggled to get their run game going and had just six first downs against Centerville in a 38-16 loss two weeks ago. Normangee is allowing just 19 points per game and coming off three straight wins over run-heavy teams in Groveton 42-21, Leon 55-0 and Grapeland 56-36.

The Panthers also have found their stride on offense with the return of quarterback Izaha Jones, who has thrown for 341 yards and three TDs and run for 296 yards and nine more scores. He’s helped Normangee average 51 points per game.

With a win this week, Normangee likely will be playing for the district lead when it hosts Centerville next week.

• Prediction: Normangee 42-30

3. Granger at Burton, 7 p.m. Friday

Burton (6-1, 3-0) and Granger (6-0, 3-0) will fight for the top spot in the District 13-2A Division II standings Friday.

The Panthers’ strength is defense. They allow just 9.4 points per game and held their first three district opponents to 22 first downs combined. Granger has put up big numbers this season, but the Lions have played just one team (Rosebud-Lott) that has won more than two games.