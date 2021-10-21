Playoff spots on the line for several Brazos Valley football teams

The numerous races for playoff spots throughout the Brazos Valley are tightening in Week 9 of the high school football season, and A&M Consolidated is in the middle of one.
Consol (6-2, 3-1) will travel to face Houston Fulshear on Friday with a win guaranteeing the Tigers a spot in the playoffs. Tied for second place with Rudder in District 10-5A Division I, Consol has questions surrounding Friday’s game with its quarterback Brodie Daniel still out with an injury and Fulshear hungry to grab the district’s fourth playoff spot.
The Chargers (4-3, 1-2) have the district’s top offense and have been better than their record indicates. Led by quarterback Parker Williams and running back Tyjae Williams, Fulshear averages 441.4 yards per game, though Rudder’s physical defense shut out the Chargers in the first half of the Rangers’ 17-12 victory last week.
Consol’s offense looked solid against undefeated Montgomery last week without Daniel, and freshman quarterback Will Hargett played well. But if Consol doesn’t take advantage of early scoring opportunities Friday, the Tigers may find themselves in need of a late comeback.
• Prediction: Consol 24-14
THREE GAMES TO WATCH
1. Cameron at Lorena, 7:30 p.m. Friday
A lot is on the line in this District 11-3A Division I matchup. Lorena (5-2, 3-0) is looking to clinch the district title, while a win would give Cameron (3-5, 3-1) an edge in the race for second place over Little River-Academy.
Lorena’s defense is allowing just 13.6 points and 248.67 yards per game with two shutouts. The best indicator of the Leopards’ toughness is when they kept up with Class 3A Division II state title contender Franklin in a season-opening 27-20 loss.
Cameron’s defense, led by linebackers Colton Barbo (94 tackles) and Fabian Soloman (90 tackles), will have to be the better unit. It’s a tall order considering Lorena averages over 400 yards per game behind an experienced offensive line and quarterback Ryne Abel.
Luckily for the Yoemen, its offense can keep the game interesting. Quarterback Ryan Muniz leads the Brazos Valley in passing yards with 1,734 and has 19 touchdowns. Kason Goolsby has caught 39 passes for 423 yards, and Jaidyn Sanchez has 28 receptions for 391 yards. Cameron running back Phaibian Bynaum gives the team balance with 749 yards and 12 TDs on 130 carries.
• Prediction: Lorena 32-21
2. Normangee at Alto, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Friday’s game against Alto will give Normangee an early taste of playoff atmosphere as the Panthers (5-3, 3-0) try to stay in the hunt for the District 11-2A Division I title with Centerville (7-1, 3-0).
Alto (4-2, 2-1) is favored to win by seven points by the Harris Ratings, but the Yellowjackets struggled to get their run game going and had just six first downs against Centerville in a 38-16 loss two weeks ago. Normangee is allowing just 19 points per game and coming off three straight wins over run-heavy teams in Groveton 42-21, Leon 55-0 and Grapeland 56-36.
The Panthers also have found their stride on offense with the return of quarterback Izaha Jones, who has thrown for 341 yards and three TDs and run for 296 yards and nine more scores. He’s helped Normangee average 51 points per game.
With a win this week, Normangee likely will be playing for the district lead when it hosts Centerville next week.
• Prediction: Normangee 42-30
3. Granger at Burton, 7 p.m. Friday
Burton (6-1, 3-0) and Granger (6-0, 3-0) will fight for the top spot in the District 13-2A Division II standings Friday.
The Panthers’ strength is defense. They allow just 9.4 points per game and held their first three district opponents to 22 first downs combined. Granger has put up big numbers this season, but the Lions have played just one team (Rosebud-Lott) that has won more than two games.
Burton has leaned on its run game with 748 combined rushing yards in its three district wins over Snook 34-8, Somerville 34-6 and Bartlett 49-0. Panthers quarterback Ryan Roehling also scored twice on defense in their win over Somerville.