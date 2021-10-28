Picks: A&M Consolidated-Rudder playing for playoff seeding in key 10-5A-II matchup

The Brazos Valley’s marquee high school football game of the week will kick off at Tigerland Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday as Rudder and A&M Consolidated jockey for the No. 2 seed in District 10-5A Division II with the playoffs just around the corner.
Consol (7-2, 4-1) enters the matchup as 10-point favorites according to the Harris Ratings, but the Rangers have the district’s top defense. Rudder (7-1, 3-1) is allowing 17.3 points per game and looking for its first win against Consol, which beat Rudder 24-21 in 2020, 25-14 in ’19 and 75-21 in ’18.
Consol will be without its starting quarterback and two key running backs. The Tigers again will lean on freshman quarterback Will Hargett and linebacker-turned-running back Tyndall McNamara to power the offense, which has done well despite the missing players. With their patchwork offense, the Tigers came close to beating district-leading and undefeated Montgomery two weeks ago in a 35-28 loss at home, then beat Houston Fulshear 27-6 last week on the road.
But Rudder has had two weeks to prepare with an open date last week, and that could mean the difference Friday night. The Rangers will still have to limit turnovers on offense, and their defense must win in the trenches against Consol’s tough offensive line.
Prediction: Rudder 29-22
THREE TO WATCH
1. Killeen Ellison at Bryan, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Bryan (3-5, 3-2) is riding a three-game winning streak, and sophomore quarterback Tate Allen has reignited the run game for a resurgence on offense that has made the Vikings better in all phases. Their defense, the team’s most experienced unit, has allowed just 14 points a game the last three weeks, while the offensive line has taken care of things up front, helping Bryan compile 1,114 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns since Allen took over on Sept. 24.
Killeen Ellison (3-5, 2-3) has plenty of speed on offense but is allowing an average of 28.3 points per game. While Bryan can’t take anything for granted in this late-season District 12-6A matchup, all signs point to the motivated Vikings clinching their second straight trip to the playoffs on Senior Night at Merrill Green Stadium.
Prediction: Bryan 38-17
2. Hearne at Thorndale, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thorndale (7-2, 4-1) proved it’s beatable in last week’s 42-35 overtime loss to Thrall (2-2 in district), which Hearne shut out 25-0 two weeks ago. The Bulldogs will be on the hunt to upset Hearne (5-3, 3-1) with a chance to stay in first place in District 12-2A Division I, but the Eagles have enough defense to escape the hunters with their talons on a piece of that first-place perch.
Hearne has allowed 17.1 points per game this season with two shutouts. The Eagles’ only district loss came against Holland 10-2. But to beat Thorndale, Hearne’s offense will have to match its defense’s power. The Eagles’ passing game has taken a backseat in district play as they focus on the run behind Jabari Dunn, Jecory Mcgrew and quarterback Keyshawn Langham. The trio has combined for 525 rushing yards in the last four games.
The Eagles will have to take advantage of scoring opportunities to beat Thorndale, which has allowed only 11.2 points per game this season.
Prediction: Hearne 35-27
3. Gonzales at Navasota, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Navasota (3-5, 1-2) is tied for third place with La Grange (4-4, 1-2) and Giddings (2-6, 1-2) in District 13-4A Division II and needs a win to stay in the playoff hunt. The Rattlers also would like to rebound from their 55-14 home loss to Cuero last week.
Sophomore Hudson Minor took over at quarterback for the injured Ja’mar Jessie the last two weeks, but a healthy Jessie could be back to face Gonzales (2-6, 0-3) on Friday at Rattler Stadium. Whoever takes the snaps, head coach Casey Dacus and company want to see the kind of improvement that will carry Navasota into next week’s regular-season finale at Giddings and possibly into the playoffs.
Prediction: Navasota 28-10
