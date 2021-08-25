Paxton Hancock returns from serious leg injury as key piece to Centerville’s young squad

“It was a slow process, but Paxton made the most of it,” Centerville head coach Kyle Hardee said. “He’s coming back about 15 pounds heavier. He’s coming back faster than pre-injury. He took advantage of the opportunity to improve himself physically and worked hard at it. I couldn’t be prouder of the way he worked to get back.”

“I’m not nervous to be out there on the field. I’m just nervous to try to show my talent again,” Hancock said. “It’s going to be great. Hopefully I can get my bearings in and actually realize how easy it is.”

“A kid can be physically ready, but the question is as a 14-year-old are they mentally ready to make that jump? Last year, we felt like those kids were and that they could compete at that level,” Hardee said. “This year, they’ll come in and they won’t have to make that adjustment to the speed of the game. They’ve already been out there and played it. We got beat in the first round, but we were able to advance to the playoffs last year, so they got some playoff experience under their belt. They were able to have some experiences as freshmen that we think will help grow them up, and we’ll be better for it this year we hope.”