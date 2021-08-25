Paxton Hancock returns from serious leg injury as key piece to Centerville’s young squad

Centerville’s Paxton Hancock broke left on a 53 lead play at Bremond last September but didn’t see the cornerback coming.
Hancock said he planted his foot, and when the defender made contact, it left Hancock with a broken femur right above the knee. Two days later, Hancock had surgery at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.
Now Hancock is back at full strength as Centerville counts down the days until kickoff, but the road to recovery was long.
“I guess just sitting in my room for near six months really made me actually see who I was and actually strive to be better, to be myself,” Hancock said.
The surgery required Hancock to wear a brace that stretched to the top of his thigh, and at times he used a wheelchair before he was able to walk again.
In the spring, Hancock was able to participate in some 7-on-7 drills. He said being able to get back on the field gave him butterflies.
“It felt weird,” Hancock said. “I don’t know how to describe it, the feeling ... it was something else.”
While rehabbing, Hancock said he worked with a trainer to improve his takeoff. He added he thinks he’s come back faster, too. Hancock said one of his coaches continued to remind him of the Proverb that says “Iron sharpens iron as man sharpens man.”
“It was a slow process, but Paxton made the most of it,” Centerville head coach Kyle Hardee said. “He’s coming back about 15 pounds heavier. He’s coming back faster than pre-injury. He took advantage of the opportunity to improve himself physically and worked hard at it. I couldn’t be prouder of the way he worked to get back.”
On a team know for its toughness, Hancock is anxious to return to the field on Friday nights.
“I’m not nervous to be out there on the field. I’m just nervous to try to show my talent again,” Hancock said. “It’s going to be great. Hopefully I can get my bearings in and actually realize how easy it is.”
Hancock, a junior fullback and middle linebacker, is a leader on what is still a relatively young Centerville squad. Last season, the Tigers started five freshmen, and Hardee said he hopes last year’s experience will pay off for the sophomore-heavy team.
“A kid can be physically ready, but the question is as a 14-year-old are they mentally ready to make that jump? Last year, we felt like those kids were and that they could compete at that level,” Hardee said. “This year, they’ll come in and they won’t have to make that adjustment to the speed of the game. They’ve already been out there and played it. We got beat in the first round, but we were able to advance to the playoffs last year, so they got some playoff experience under their belt. They were able to have some experiences as freshmen that we think will help grow them up, and we’ll be better for it this year we hope.”
Options abound in the backfield and depth is plentiful for the Tigers, Hardee said.
When Hancock went down, Halston French stepped into the starting fullback role. Hardee said he expects French, now a sophomore, to play several positions on offense. LaVodrick Phillips began the season down the depth chart but became Centerville’s starting tailback by district play and rushed for almost 700 yards. Senior Angel Villarreal has added weight, Hardee said, and sophomore Andrew Newman returns after an injury cut short a promising start to his season last fall.
Senior Sully Hill has taken over as Centerville’s starting quarterback after serving as the Tigers’ backup in 2020. Sophomore Riley Winkler has challenged for the spot after serving as Centerville’s JV quarterback last season.
On defense, Hardee said he feels the Tigers’ line will be improved and have more depth. In the secondary, Hardee noted Centerville has experience but will mix in some younger players, too.
“We bring back BJ Kelly, who will be a senior. He’s been a starter for the last two years on the D-line and been a good football player for us,” Hardee said. “We’re bringing back Zantayl Holley, who started for us as a freshman. James Bodine has good experience on that defensive line. I feel like probably our strength right now as far as experience and speed goes is at linebacker. You’ve got Paxton and Halston and then on the outside you’ve got Angel Villarreal and Cameron Pate. Those guys have some experience, have a lot of games under their belt.”
Centerville eyes reaching the playoffs for an 11th consecutive season, and Bodine said it’s important to have players work hard to reach the Tigers’ aspirations.
“If we can get guys bought in, we’re going to be at a level we want to be, competing for a district championship,” Bodine said. “And the ultimate goal is to be competing for a regional championship.”