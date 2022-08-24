Patterson seeing improvement in second year at Caldwell

They live and breathe football in Caldwell and Burleson County, and second-year Caldwell head football coach Boone Patterson is one of those people.

“The town’s excited. We’re excited, and we can’t wait to get started,” Patterson said.

The Hornets are coming off a 2-8 season last year that included an 0-6 record in District 11-3A-I play. Caldwell opened last season with a pair of wins but couldn’t get back in the win column after that.

This offseason has seen a lot of changes for the Hornets.

Despite this being his second year, Patterson arrived during the last week of school a year ago and wasn’t able to put his team through offseason workouts. Patterson felt that the previous coaching staff had laid a good foundation for him and his staff to build off, but being able to finally put the team through offseason workouts this year has been a big boost for the program.

“We got our first full offseason under our belt, first full summer with the coaching staff in place,” Patterson said. “Kids are looking bigger, faster, stronger.”

This offseason hasn’t been just about developing the players physically. Going through the offseason together also has allowed the coaching staff to make tweaks to the program and get the players to understand those changes.

“The kids have really bought in to the tweaks that we’ve made,” Patterson said. “The previous staff in Caldwell had laid a really good foundation, and we’re just trying to build off that. These kids have bought into the things that we have brought in, the strength program, the running. I feel like we’re seeing the benefits. Kids seem to be growing into their bodies a little, starting to look like men, not just boys.”

The other big change for Caldwell this year is a move up to Class 4A. Now the Hornets will be in District 12-4A-II after spending the previous two seasons in 11-3A-I. The new district includes entirely new league opponents for Caldwell, which will face Cuero, Giddings, Gonzales, La Grange and Smithville.

With a brand new district, Patterson is telling his team to take it just one game at a time.

“When you’re trying to grow a program and get it back on the right track, you take it one week at a time and can’t overlook anybody,” Patterson said. “We’re not in any position to make lofty goals at this point other than we’re going to do the best that we can every day and try and get some improvement. Show that incremental improvement day-to-day and then hopefully all that adds up to a win Week 1.”

Looking at his roster, Patterson says he will have around four returning players on defense and about four or five on offense.

The Hornets will be missing last year’s senior class, but Patterson has already seen this year’s group of seniors step up and lead the younger players during workouts.

“In the offseason, they were making sure the guys were held accountable and being where they’re supposed to be,” Patterson said. “And we’ve had better numbers this summer than I’ve ever seen in any of my stops. We had well over 100 kids every day in June, and for a place like Caldwell, if you can get 100 boys out there, you’re really excited about it.”

Some of the seniors that Patterson has seen step up and take charge include nose guard and tight end/fullback Delvin Morris, linebacker/center Justin Balcar and offensive and defensive lineman Jim Jackson.

Along with the three seniors, Patterson said he also has been impressed by sophomore quarterback Boone Turner, who is entering his first year on varsity.

And while there have been plenty of changes this offseason for Caldwell, Patterson’s goals are simple.

“I think our big goal is to get some district wins under our belt, make the playoffs, see if we can make some noise,” he said.