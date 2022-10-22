 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pasadena First Baptist 67, Allen Academy 16

PASADENA — The Allen Academy Rams fell behind early and couldn’t catch Pasadena First Baptist, falling 67-16 on Friday in TAPPS 6-man Division II District 5 play.

Allen Academy’s Aiden Field scored on a 58-yard run early in the second quarter to cut Pasadena First Baptist’s lead to 36-8, and Ethan Lucas threw a 40-yard TD pass to Rusty Ly-McMurray just over a minute later to get the Rams within 44-16. But the undefeated Warriors (8-0, 4-0) responded with three straight touchdowns to win via the 45-point mercy rule at halftime.

Field finished with 124 yards on 10 carries.

On defense, Allen Academy’s Logan Perez had two tackles to lead the Rams (6-3, 3-1).

Allen Academy will play at Houston Westbury next Friday, while Pasadena First Baptist will host Conroe Covenant Christian.

