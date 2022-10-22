Pasadena First Baptist 67, Allen Academy 16

Allen Academy’s Aiden Field scored on a 58-yard run early in the second quarter to cut Pasadena First Baptist’s lead to 36-8, and Ethan Lucas threw a 40-yard TD pass to Rusty Ly-McMurray just over a minute later to get the Rams within 44-16. But the undefeated Warriors (8-0, 4-0) responded with three straight touchdowns to win via the 45-point mercy rule at halftime.