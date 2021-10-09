 Skip to main content
Pasadena First Baptist 40, St. Joseph 36
Pasadena First Baptist 40, St. Joseph 36

St. Joseph fell to Pasadena First Baptist 40-36 on Friday in TAPPS 6-man action.

St. Joseph’s Reid Millhollon ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns, and Mark Mishler completed 9 of 15 passes for 154 yards and two more scores. Levi Rice caught five passes for 126 yards and both TDs, but the Eagles (5-2) lost three turnovers to the Warriors’ one.

Millhollon had 12 tackles, while Jackson Carey, Bryant Hutka and Walker West each had eight for St. Joseph’s defense. Luke Schumann also returned a kickoff 50 yards for a TD.

Pasadena First Baptist improved to 6-0.

