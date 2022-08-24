One of Leon's own back to lead Cougar football team this season

It’s a funny feeling for head coach Derek Thomas when he looks at his team and sees the children of his former teammates working hard in the weight room or on the practice field.

Thomas may be entering his first year as head coach of the Leon Cougars, but he’s no stranger in Jewett. Thomas graduated from Leon and played linebacker and running back for the Cougars in the late 1990s. He also later served as an assistant coach at his alma mater.

“I’m ecstatic about coming back home,” Thomas said.

And while a lot has changed for Thomas since he last took the field at Leon, one of the things that has not is the type of student-athletes the school has.

“I knew I was going to have some tough, hard-nosed kids that are going to do everything you ask and give everything they have,” Thomas said. “I wasn’t disappointed, because that’s what I got.”

The Cougars went 4-7 overall and 1-4 in district play last season. Leon relied on its seniors to make a lot of plays last year, and Thomas expects the large sophomore class from last season to step into those roles as juniors.

One of the juniors who has impressed Thomas so far is returning quarterback Brock Bumpurs. Bumpurs played every game last season, and Thomas knows that his returning experience will be huge for the Cougar offense.

“He’s put in a great summer,” Thomas said. “He’s gotten bigger and stronger, and we’re going to have to rely on him a little bit.”

Thomas said the entire offensive line has impressed, anchored by standout senior left tackle Aaron Graham.

And while the season hasn’t started, the juniors have been helping out the younger players on the team.

Thomas expects to have about 22 juniors, seven seniors and a large incoming freshman class this season. He’s expecting about 50 players total, and if enough show up, Leon also will be able to field a JV team.

Junior wide receiver and free safety Taylor Evans has made it his goal this offseason to do whatever he can to help bring along the underclassmen.

“It’s my goal to try and help the younger ones and teach them plays and teach them how to be a high school player and to develop them,” Evans said. “They’ve got a lot of talent and can help us in the future.”

Evans says this offseason has consisted of lifting weights about three or four times a week with football drills in between.

Thomas said that the players have done a good job of adjusting to the new staff and has seen the buy-in from the team. Still, the big factor for him this season is how quickly the team will adjust to the new system once the season starts.

Despite the adjustments, Thomas believes fans will be happy with the Cougars’ work ethic.

“What we’re going to do is we’re going to come out and try and represent them the best we can as far as the effort that we put out,” Thomas said. “You’re going to see a team out there that’s not going to give up, that’s going to play until the very last play and to the last whistle, and they’re going to give you what they have.”

With tough games against district foes such as Centerville, Corrigan-Camden and Thomas’ previous school in Normangee, the Cougars are going to have to learn quickly. But even with a new staff and a relatively young team, the goal for Thomas and Leon is to get into the playoffs and make some magic happen.

“As far as goals, obviously our goal is get as deep into the playoffs as we can get,” Thomas said. “We’re going to be young. We’re going to have a little bit of experience coming back with this year’s juniors, so I think that’s going to help us.”