Offensive line key ingredient in Franklin football team's formula for success

Franklin’s talented backfield often steals the show when the top-ranked Lion football team takes the field on Friday nights, the group churning out rushing totals that border on the outlandish.

Their unsung offensive line leads the way.

Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said the often overlooked unit is the Lions’ key ingredient in their formula for offensive success. Franklin has run a variant of the Slot-T formation for decades, including when Fannin was a player for the Lions in the 1990s. He was a two-year starter at tackle and earned first-team all-district honors as a senior.

“It’s something special to watch a couple backs go up to a lineman just as excited after they score a touchdown ... and praise them for creating those holes,” Fannin said. “They go hand-in-hand together, and it’s pretty fun to watch.”

Franklin has racked up 6,092 total yards (468.6 per game). Most of that comes on the ground as the Lions are averaging 428.4 rushing yards per game.

The Lions look to keep up that pace when they face Columbus in the Class 3A Division I Region III final at 7 p.m. Friday at Tomball ISD Stadium.

“It’s like the whole basis of smash-mouth football,” senior offensive tackle Trent Ellison said. “We’re the enforcers. If we don’t do our job, then we don’t score.”

Fannin said offensive line was a question mark for the Lions when the season began.

Franklin lost three starters up front from last year’s state championship team that scored the most points among UIL 11-man teams in the state finals. The Lions didn’t complete a pass but didn’t need to, rushing for 560 yards in their 49-35 victory over Gunter.

They didn’t quite pick up where they left off, however, and it took until about the fourth week of this season for Franklin’s offensive line to come together, Fannin said. Since then, the unit that features seniors Ellison, Bo Jimenez, Quade Lopez, Colton Medders, Dean Rampy, junior Josh Bush and sophomore Lucas Lincecum has continued to improve each week.

“You always worry about them gelling and them working off each other, and at the beginning of the year we struggled a little bit because we had a lot of new bodies up there,” Fannin said. “Some of them played Thursday night football last year and never took a varsity rep, and that game speed from a Thursday night to a Friday night is completely different obviously. Them just catching up every Friday night to that varsity game speed, it just made them better each and every week.”

Lopez and Medders were the returning starters from last year’s unit. Lopez is first cousins with Ellison and said they have good chemistry, especially since they play on the same side of the line. It also helps that Franklin runs the same offense starting in middle school.

“It’s like reading the back of your hand,” Medders said.

Offensive line play will be critical against Columbus. Fannin said the Cardinals excel on the defensive line and have few holes in all three phases of the game.

“Those guys, they play physical, and people are having a hard time getting to their linebackers, and their linebackers are running free because those guys, they’ve been getting their hands on people and washing them down and creating holes,” Fannin said of Columbus. “It’s something that we’re going to have to bow up and go to work.”

The Cardinals (12-1) are red hot and looking to break thru to the state semifinals for just the third time in school history. Their lone loss of the season was a 33-28 defeat to Hitchcock on a last-second touchdown. Columbus beat Franklin’s district mates Lorena and Cameron Yoe en route to a fourth-round playoff appearance. JJ Hurd and Tyrone Whitehead form a strong tandem in the backfield alongside quarterback Adam Schobel.

“It’s going to be a very physical football game come Friday,” Fannin said. “We’re going to have to play a really well-rounded football game from all three phases and see what happens.”

Franklin will put its 29-game winning streak on the line against upset-minded Columbus, a run that Fannin says fuels the Lions with confidence that they’re going to win each week.

“When you can have a group of kids who honestly believe that, more often than not you’re going to win the football game,” Fannin said. “It’s just that mentality that goes a long way, and they have a lot of experience under their belt from the previous two years. They’ve been in these games before. They’ve been in big games, so that helps. Nothing really rattles them. They’re always up for the big games and moments because they’ve been there before.”