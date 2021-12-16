Ochoa: Franklin seniors able to finish job, earn program's first state title

ARLINGTON — The motto “164 finish” has been painted on signs, added to the back of helmets and repeated countless times by players on the Franklin football team. The Lions added two letters to the motto Thursday night at AT&T Stadium.

E and d — as in “164 finished.”

Franklin claimed the program’s first state title with a 49-35 win over Gunter in the Class 3A Division II state championship. The Lions lost to Canadian 35-34 in last year’s state title game but completed the job and an undefeated season this year, finishing at 16-0 with only one game ending in a margin of victory closer than two touchdowns. Franklin opened the season with a 27-20 win over 3A-I state champion Lorena.

The Lions’ offensive dominance continued against the Tigers on Thursday thanks to stellar performances from seniors Malcolm Murphy and Bryson Washington, who combined for 445 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

The duo is part of the 19-player senior class that made school history with the win. The majority of those seniors were starters in last year’s state title game against Canadian and used the loss as fuel to finish off the Lions’ best season in program history. They finished with a 44-9 career record.