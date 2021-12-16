Ochoa: Franklin seniors able to finish job, earn program's first state title

ARLINGTON — The motto “164 finish” has been painted on signs, added to the back of helmets and repeated countless times by players on the Franklin football team. The Lions added two letters to the motto Thursday night at AT&T Stadium.
E and d — as in “164 finished.”
Franklin claimed the program’s first state title with a 49-35 win over Gunter in the Class 3A Division II state championship. The Lions lost to Canadian 35-34 in last year’s state title game but completed the job and an undefeated season this year, finishing at 16-0 with only one game ending in a margin of victory closer than two touchdowns. Franklin opened the season with a 27-20 win over 3A-I state champion Lorena.
The Lions’ offensive dominance continued against the Tigers on Thursday thanks to stellar performances from seniors Malcolm Murphy and Bryson Washington, who combined for 445 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
The duo is part of the 19-player senior class that made school history with the win. The majority of those seniors were starters in last year’s state title game against Canadian and used the loss as fuel to finish off the Lions’ best season in program history. They finished with a 44-9 career record.
“It’s very emotional,” Washington said. “It’s the last time playing with my senior brothers. You never know when it’s somebody’s last day, so I’m really emotional about not knowing if I’m going to be playing with any of my brothers, but I’m grateful to have this team, and I’m glad we got this done.”
Franklin’s win was also a nod to the past. The Lions won solely with its traditional wing-T offense that dates back to the days of former head coach Joe Hedrick and his son Mike Hedrick. In fact, Franklin didn’t complete a pass and only attempted three, sticking to its famous run game despite constant pressure from the Tigers’ defense. The Lions are the first Texas high school football team to finish a state title game with zero passing yards since 2015 when they lost to Waskom 33-21 in their first shot at a championship.
With Gunter loading the box to stop Franklin’s ground game, the Lions began using more power I-formation plays, including pitches in the second half. They also got a shutout performance from their defense in the fourth quarter as head coach Mark Fannin engineered a magical second half.
Fannin has helped Franklin reach back-to-back state championship games in his first two years at the helm after taking over for Mike Hedrick in February 2020. He inherited a good staff and experienced players, which has led to the success, but he also brought a more balanced offense to Franklin by using a little more passing game to complement the run throughout much of the season. The former Lions player saw the way to victory on the ground Thursday and stuck with it.
“It’s one of the best moments of my life,” he said Thursday.
Franklin will have to rebuild next year with the majority of its playmakers graduating, but the underclassman have more than 30 games under their belt after two state title game runs, and that’s something you can’t buy.
For now, as Fannin and his players make the 164-mile trip back to Franklin, one thing is for sure — they finished the job in 2021.
