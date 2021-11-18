Ochoa: College Station, A&M Consolidated, Brazos Christian have good chances to advance

For College Station, keeping it simple will be the key to winning. The Rangers return quarterback Garret Rangel and wide receiver Ashton Jeanty, who both played on the 2019 team, but the Cougars’ secondary has been lights out all season. And the Cougars are even stronger up front if Lone Star turns to its run game.

Offensively, College Station will have to beat a Lone Star defense that held top-ranked Denton Ryan to just seven points two weeks ago. The Cougars have a multitude of playmakers to turn to on offense, but their offensive line and special teams will need to set the tone early.

• Prediction: College Station 35-17

2. A&M Consolidated vs. Barbers Hill, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Can Barbers Hill pull off back-to-back upsets in the 5A-II playoffs?

The Eagles (6-5) are coming off a convincing 41-21 win over No. 2 Fort Bend Marshall, and dual-threat quarterback Brent Holdren is playing well behind a solid offensive line, which helped Barbers Hill rush for 258 yards and four touchdowns last week.