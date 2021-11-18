Ochoa: College Station, A&M Consolidated, Brazos Christian have good chances to advance

Ten football teams from the Brazos Valley remain in the playoffs this week, and for some, the road to state shouldn’t become too bumpy just yet. Franklin, Centerville and Burton are favored by 24 points or more in their area-round matchups according to Harris Ratings.
Hearne and Bremond, however, face more of an uphill battle against District 9-2A-I champion Beckville and 12-2A-II champ Evadale, respectively.
In TAPPS regional play, St. Joseph is 19-point favorites over Heritage Christian, according to sixmanfootball.com, while Allen Academy will face familiar foe and undefeated Marble Falls Faith Academy.
THREE TO WATCH
1. College Station vs. Frisco Lone Star, 7 p.m. Friday
In arguably the best playoff game in the state this week, second-ranked College Station will face No. 5 Frisco Lone Star (9-2) in a rematch of the 2019 Class 5A Division I area game Lone Star won 45-30.
Both teams feature rosters filled with college-level talent, but as safety Kyle Walsh pointed out this week, some still believe the Cougars are pretenders, not contenders, for the state title despite being ranked second all season. He’s right. The Cougars’ 11-0 record speaks for itself, but they ran roughshod over a relatively weak district, and now they will have to face 5A-I’s top teams starting with Lone Star.
For College Station, keeping it simple will be the key to winning. The Rangers return quarterback Garret Rangel and wide receiver Ashton Jeanty, who both played on the 2019 team, but the Cougars’ secondary has been lights out all season. And the Cougars are even stronger up front if Lone Star turns to its run game.
Offensively, College Station will have to beat a Lone Star defense that held top-ranked Denton Ryan to just seven points two weeks ago. The Cougars have a multitude of playmakers to turn to on offense, but their offensive line and special teams will need to set the tone early.
• Prediction: College Station 35-17
2. A&M Consolidated vs. Barbers Hill, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Can Barbers Hill pull off back-to-back upsets in the 5A-II playoffs?
The Eagles (6-5) are coming off a convincing 41-21 win over No. 2 Fort Bend Marshall, and dual-threat quarterback Brent Holdren is playing well behind a solid offensive line, which helped Barbers Hill rush for 258 yards and four touchdowns last week.
Barbers Hill’s defense, however, is young and allowing an average of 32.9 points per game, and A&M Consolidated (9-2) has been getting stronger each week. Consol returned running backs Keshun Thomas and Tre Taylor last week, and freshman quarterback Will Hargett had his best game of the year, throwing for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ 55-21 bi-district rout of Mount Pleasant.
The Tigers have been consistently good in all three phases, proven they can overcome adversity and don’t have to travel far after hosting last week’s first round game. Cy-Fair’s FCU Stadium is an easy drive down Texas 6 and U.S. 290. The drive back should be equally pleasant for the Tigers.
• Prediction: Consol 41-24
3. Brazos Christian vs. Shiner St. Paul, noon Saturday
In another rematch of last year’s playoffs, Brazos Christian will face 2020 state champion Shiner St. Paul (8-1) in the TAPPS Division IV regionals. The teams met in last year’s area round when Shiner won 35-10.
Brazos Christian (8-2) will bring a more experienced squad this year with quarterback Levi Hancock, solid offensive line play and a stout defense. Hancock has thrown for 1,945 yards and 30 touchdowns and run for 834 yards and 11 more TDs. Ryan Burtin leads the Eagles in receiving with 39 catches for 775 yards and 10 TDs, and Hayden Tillery has caught 26 passes for 682 yards and 12 TDs. Brazos Christian’s defense also has a strong linebacker corps with Stryker Gay (129 tackles), Harris Powers (113) and David Carroll (104).
St. Paul knows it will have to slow down Hancock to continue another run at state, but if Brazos Christian can score often, its defense has proven it can close out games.
• Prediction: Brazos Christian 41-36
