Ochoa: A&M Consolidated finding ways to win despite hardships

A&M Consolidated is finding ways to win football games.
The Tigers improved to 5-1 in District 10-5A Division II after a 32-20 win over crosstown rival Rudder on Friday night. But they’re playing with an offense that from the outside looking in should be costing the Tigers games, not winning them.
Consol lost its lead running back Keshun Thomas on Sept. 25 against Lamar Consolidated, its starting quarterback Brodie Daniel on Oct. 7 against Montgomery Lake Creek and has lost more players to injuries since then. The Tigers lose starters but win games with their replacements.
Their 35-28 loss to Montgomery two weeks ago was proof of struggle, but even in the loss, Consol looked competitive and ultimately ran out of time, which could happen to even the most experienced team. The Tigers have won two games since then behind freshman quarterback Will Hargett, linebacker Tyndall McNamara, who takes snaps in the wildcat formation, and backup running back Darius Turner.
The Consol-Rudder winner had a chance to grab the No. 2 seed in district and host a first-round playoff game. With a win-at-all-costs mentality, the Tigers proved once again Friday they can succeed in unconventional ways, even against Rudder’s stout defense.
“We knew it was going to be a tough battle, good competition, but our guys fought through the whole game and came away with a victory and that’s the main thing,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said.
Consol’s first two touchdowns came from McNamara, who scored on a 69-yard fumble recovery and a 20-yard run in the wildcat — or as Consol calls it, the “Superman” formation. With a 24-13 lead, Consol added two points the hard way after Cole Eckhardt blocked a Rudder extra-point attempt and ran it back 91 yards.
The Tigers’ final touchdown came from Wyatt McDougal, who recovered a fumble from teammate Dre’Kavian Minor at the 5-yard line going in and did just that, carrying the ball for a game-clinching TD on a play that had Consol fans on their feet. It wasn’t always pretty, but the Tigers used their experienced defense, good blocking and a handful of great runners to pull out a big win.
Fedora said those unconventional plays are “where you see the chemistry of these guys,” and he’s right. The team is rallying together despite missing key players, and it shows each week. It also helps that Consol’s defense often serves as the team’s rock. The Tiger defenders did it again Friday, intercepting two passes, scoring a touchdown and holding Rudder to 20 points — a respectable showing in today’s often high-flying game.
“We sat down and we talked and were like, man, we’re really going to have to step up because we’re having all these injuries,” McNamara said. “We’ve really responded to that well.”
They have, and now the Tigers get a week to rest before opening the Class 5A Division II playoffs in two weeks. Hargett should be more comfortable throwing the ball with three games under his belt and an the extra week of practice, and running backs Thomas and Tre Taylor should be back from injuries, which will add a spark to the offense.
“We’ve had to add a thing here and there, but for the most part Will’s really stepped up,” McNamara said. “He’s coming into the role and done what he’s needed to do. With the injuries, we’ll have a lot of those guys back next week, so we’re excited for that.”
They should be. Only time will tell how well the Tigers can continue piecing together victories when the postseason begins, but they’ve had good practice at it.
Abigail Ochoa’s email address is abigail.ochoa@theeagle.com.