Ochoa: A&M Consolidated finding ways to win despite hardships

Consol’s first two touchdowns came from McNamara, who scored on a 69-yard fumble recovery and a 20-yard run in the wildcat — or as Consol calls it, the “Superman” formation. With a 24-13 lead, Consol added two points the hard way after Cole Eckhardt blocked a Rudder extra-point attempt and ran it back 91 yards.

The Tigers’ final touchdown came from Wyatt McDougal, who recovered a fumble from teammate Dre’Kavian Minor at the 5-yard line going in and did just that, carrying the ball for a game-clinching TD on a play that had Consol fans on their feet. It wasn’t always pretty, but the Tigers used their experienced defense, good blocking and a handful of great runners to pull out a big win.

Fedora said those unconventional plays are “where you see the chemistry of these guys,” and he’s right. The team is rallying together despite missing key players, and it shows each week. It also helps that Consol’s defense often serves as the team’s rock. The Tiger defenders did it again Friday, intercepting two passes, scoring a touchdown and holding Rudder to 20 points — a respectable showing in today’s often high-flying game.

“We sat down and we talked and were like, man, we’re really going to have to step up because we’re having all these injuries,” McNamara said. “We’ve really responded to that well.”