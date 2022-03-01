Normangee's Sitton, Leon's Colvert leaving

Late last spring Sitton told Normangee superintendent Mark Ruffin of a possible job offer he’d have a tough time turning down.

“I feel like a lot of gas is left in the tank,” the 52-year-old Sitton said.

Sitton coached at Leon 24 seasons, the last 10 as head coach with a 48-55 record. He won a district title in 2014 at 8-3 with two other playoff appearances. He was an assistant football coach and head baseball coach at Madisonville before taking the Normangee job. His last baseball team went 26-9 and made the 4A regional quarterfinals.

Colvert was 33-34 in six seasons with the Cougars, making the playoffs five times. The Cougars posted a trio of bi-district victories under Colvert, the last 40-34 over Thorndale in 2020. Leon’s last bi-district victory before Colvert arrived came in 1992.

“I’m most proud of my seniors,” Colvert said. “They’re the first group in Leon history that’s gone to the playoffs all four years of their high school career. They knew we were going to struggle this year, but they wanted it so badly.”