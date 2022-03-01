Normangee's Keith Sitton, Leon's Jeremy Colvert leaving programs

Leon County rivals Normangee and Leon are looking for athletics directors/head football coaches.
Normangee’s Keith Sitton is leaving coaching to spend more time with his family, while Leon’s Jeremy Colvert has resigned. Colvert will spend time with his family this spring before coaching elsewhere.
A business opportunity will allow Sitton to spend more time with his family that has always supported his passion for coaching. His eldest daughter is in college, but Sitton saw only 28 of her 40 high school volleyball matches. His youngest daughter is a sophomore.
“I feel like I need to be more present,” Sitton said.
Sitton was 22-13 in three years with the Panthers. Normangee went 11-1 in 2020, losing to Beckville 22-19 in the Class 2A Division I regional semifinals. The Panthers, who started 11-0 for the first time in school history, lost quarterback Mason Hardy early to an injury against Beckville. Normangee, which suffered heavy graduation losses, still made the playoffs in 2021 at 5-6.
“Our administration is awesome here. Our board is awesome here,” Sitton said. “That’s the hardest part. I like our kids. That part of it has been a difficult decision ... walking away from that part of it.”
Late last spring Sitton told Normangee superintendent Mark Ruffin of a possible job offer he’d have a tough time turning down.
“I feel like a lot of gas is left in the tank,” the 52-year-old Sitton said.
Sitton coached at Leon 24 seasons, the last 10 as head coach with a 48-55 record. He won a district title in 2014 at 8-3 with two other playoff appearances. He was an assistant football coach and head baseball coach at Madisonville before taking the Normangee job. His last baseball team went 26-9 and made the 4A regional quarterfinals.
Colvert was 33-34 in six seasons with the Cougars, making the playoffs five times. The Cougars posted a trio of bi-district victories under Colvert, the last 40-34 over Thorndale in 2020. Leon’s last bi-district victory before Colvert arrived came in 1992.
“I’m most proud of my seniors,” Colvert said. “They’re the first group in Leon history that’s gone to the playoffs all four years of their high school career. They knew we were going to struggle this year, but they wanted it so badly.”
Colvert started a tradition for seniors to sign a signature sheet at the beginning of season. If they make the playoffs, it goes up on the wall. If not, it goes in his desk drawer. The seniors celebrated while chanting “We made the wall!” after beating Grapeland in the regular-season finale, Colvert said.
“We had a good run here, doing the best we could with what we had,” he said. “[I] definitely felt like there were years we overachieved, and we’re just proud of what we accomplished.”
Colvert said he has had some interviews with another one scheduled.
“I’ll be wherever I’m needed most next year,” Colvert said.
The departures of Sitton and Colvert were first reported by "Texas Football’s" Matt Stepp, who also reported that a third Leon County High School, Buffalo, is looking for an AD/football coach after Evan Stone resigned after one year.