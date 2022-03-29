Normangee hires Madisonville assistant Danny Mitchell as new football coach

Madisonville assistant coach Danny Mitchell has been hired as Normangee’s head football coach and athletic director.
Mitchell’s hiring was approved at a special school board meeting Monday.
Mitchell replaces Keith Sitton, who left coaching in February to spend more time with family. Sitton went 22-13 in three years with the Panthers with three playoff appearances. Last season, the Panthers went 5-6.
Normangee will remain in Class 2A Division I for the next two seasons along with Centerville, Corrigan-Camden, Groveton, Leon and West Hardin in District 12.